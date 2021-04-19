Menu
Australian magician James Galea.
News

Adults only: Magician set to reveal secrets at Lismore show

Javier Encalada
19th Apr 2021 2:00 PM
Australia magician James Galea is coming to Lismore after amazing Ellen Degeneres and audiences around the world.

And he has named the show POOF! Secrets of a Magician, in an attempt to bring some of his personal experiences into his show.

Mr Galea has also appeared in The Late Late Show, Discovery and his own series on ABC TV.

He now brings his newest, adults-only and most revealing show yet to Lismore on Friday and Saturday June 4 and 5.

Tickets are now on sale at www.norpa.org.au.

 

 

 

 

Through wizardry, story, and original songs, Galea said he peels back the curtain in an outrageous magical cabaret.

"There are some deeply personal stories shared and secrets brought into the light. It's exciting to be challenged and nervous again. I miss that," he said.

Galea explains how he came up with the idea for the show.

"I remember being at a magic convention and looking around and then having a moment where I just thought, 'Hold on - are all magicians gay?' It served as a jumping off point for a ridiculous world to live inside."

 

"I've always been fascinated that the word 'poof' in Australia (where I grew up) can have such a negative and visceral reaction - whereas 'poof' in the USA (pronounced 'pouf') is the most magical word in the vocabulary," he said.

The magician said he was very happy to come back to Lismore.

"Having got a big break at NORPA a decade ago, it's pretty thrilling to be showcasing this show back where it all started," he said.

James Galea has been producing and writing magic based television and theatre internationally for 15 years.

 

Details:

James Galea in POOF! Secrets of a Magician

Friday 4 June and Saturday 5 June, 7.30pm

NORPA at Lismore City Hall

Tickets: $25 - $54

Bookings: www.norpa.org.au

Warning: This is not a family magic show and contains frequent coarse language. Recommended for adults 18+

