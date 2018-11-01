Kids urge voters to shun dad

A REPUBLICAN candidate who once said "Hitler was right" about Jewish people has been publicly slammed by his own adult children.

Steve West, the Republican candidate for the Missouri General Assembly, has a history of making homophobic, anti-Semitic, Islamophobic and racist comments.

But now his own kids have turned against him - and they have urged the public to do the same.

Speaking to The Kansas City Star, Mr West's children Emily and Andrew both asked people not to vote for their 64-year-old father.

"I can't imagine him being in any level of government," Ms West told the publication on Monday.

"A lot of his views are just very out there," Emily West said. "He's made multiple comments that are racist and homophobic and how he doesn't like the Jews."

The following day, her brother also weighed in, telling the Star his father "must be stopped".

"My dad's a fanatic. His ideology is pure hatred. It's totally insane," he said.

"If he gets elected, it would legitimise him. Then he would become a state official, and he's saying that Jews shouldn't even have civil rights."

Steve West's own children have urged people not to vote for him. Picture: stevewest4missouri.com

The West children said they felt they had to speak out after seeing posters supporting their father in a number of front yards in Kansas City.

"I think it's just insane that people are putting out his signs," Emily West said.

"You see his signs everywhere. I don't understand how people can put out his signs knowing the comments that he's made."

Anti-Semitism is once again in the spotlight in the US following the horrific slaughter of 11 worshippers at a synagogue in Pittsburgh over the weekend.

According to authorities, the gunman said "I just want to kill Jews" after his arrest.

Mr West condemned the attack, and his son said he didn't believe he would resort to violence.

But Andrew West also added his father and the shooter had one thing in common.

" … The terrorist that engaged in that synagogue shooting and my father have the same objective," he told the Star.

The Wests are just the latest Americans to turn against their Republican relatives. Picture: iStock

"That objective is the removal of Jews from America. And certainly, if somebody who is already unstable gets the kind of message that he's preaching, it's all bad."

The West children are just the latest in a string of cases involving family members publicly campaigning against their relatives.

In September, six siblings of Arizona's Republican congressman Paul Gosar publicly endorsed his opponent, even appearing in a number of videos supporting Democrat David Brill.

And earlier in October, 12 relatives of the Republican candidate for governor in Nevada, Adam Laxalt, published a scathing article in a local paper encouraging voters not to vote for him.

"We are writing as members of the Laxalt family who have spent our lives in Nevada, and feel compelled to protect our family name from being leveraged and exploited by Adam Laxalt, the Republican candidate for governor," the article stated.