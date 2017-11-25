Adopt a family appeal is in full swing

HELPING OUT: Mental Health Support Group co-ordinator Barbara Swain is collecting hampers for the Adopt a Family Appeal.

TWO children will be receiving bikes this Christmas under the Northern Star's Adopt a Family Appeal.

Coordinator of the Mental Health Support Group Barbara Swain said its donations like these that really make a difference in the lives of families with mental illness.

Each year Lismore Base Hospital works with Mrs Swain to give families in need some Christmas cheer.

"We have been the recipients of hampers through the Adopt a Family Appeal since it started a few years ago by the Northern Star," Mrs Swain said.

"Lismore Base Hospital give us the list of their neediest clients and those are then put into the newspaper and then people who want to adopt the families ring us up."

Mrs Swain said the hampers they give to some of these families may be the only gift they receive on Christmas.

"It is very important to a lot of the families that we deal with who may not have Christmas if it wasn't for the hampers," Mrs Swain said.

"It really is important that these children are not excluded and disadvantaged because of their parent's mental illness."

The bikes will be donated to a 6-year-old girl and a 7-year-old boy in the next few weeks.

The donor of the bikes said they felt really good to be able to make a difference in the lives of a suffering family.

"We have been privileged throughout our life and other people aren't as lucky, so it was nice to be able to help in some way," the donor family said.

They said they would definitely assist again in following years.

"Thank you to the organisation for identifying the need and letting the community have a chance of helping out, because you don't always know how you can help," the donor family said.

There are still 30 families ready to be adopted for this Christmas.

"The deed is getting greater, we must try and help these people in need," Mrs Swain said.

"We have so much as a society, we live in a very generous society and I am proud to belong to a community where there is so much generosity to help those who are less fortunate."