Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
TV

Adele faces backlash over ‘sick’ sex skit

by Dan Cain, The Sun
27th Oct 2020 6:00 AM

 

Adele has come under fire from furious Saturday Night Live viewers for taking part in a comedy skit mocking sex tourism in Africa.

The singer realised a dream by hosting the iconic American comedy show - and was widely praised for her fun-packed turn.

However, a sketch poking fun at the growing number of white middle-aged divorcees who travel to the continent for no frills sex left a bad taste in the mouth of some.

In the three-minute skit, Adele and Kate McKinnon front an African Tourist Board ad encouraging women to visit for the stunning scenery as well as more X-rated attractions.

The pair, backed by a beautiful beach sunset, stroll towards the camera.

RELATED: Adele hosts Saturday Night Live, acknowledging weight loss

Some viewers weren’t fans of this racy sketch.
Some viewers weren’t fans of this racy sketch.

They begin: "Sun, breeze, oceans, mountains, in beautiful Africa."

As Kate says, "witness the wonder, the escape, the story," as a shirtless black man walks across the screen arm in arm with an older white woman.

Adele cracked up frequently throughout the sketch.
Adele cracked up frequently throughout the sketch.

Adele continues: "The sandy beaches. The massive bamboo."

The innuendos keep coming as Adele increasingly struggles to keep it together.

The duo are joined by a third divorcee, Heidi Gardner, who travelled to the continent after splitting from her husband.

Adele stifles a giggle as she says: "I found a deep, deep connection."

But she loses it when Heidi purrs: "You can feel it in your stomach."

While many did find the sketch funny, others expressed their regret at Adele taking part:

 

One wrote: "I was actually enjoying it until the comments and the black men carrying white women around. actually felt a bit sick and couldn't enjoy the rest and I adore Adele but I wish she hadn't taken part in this skit."

Another accused it of "using black men as sex toys" and called it "highly offensive".

A third vented: "Adele looks great for sure but the Africa skit was in poor taste tbh!"

Adele was recently hit by claims of cultural appropriation for marking Notting Hill carnival weekend by wearing her hair in Bantu knots and a Jamaican bikini.

Adele's controversial Notting Hill Carnival photo.
Adele's controversial Notting Hill Carnival photo.

 

However, many more people defended her, reminding trolls that she grew up in multi-cultural Tottenham and is a champion of black culture.

ADELE ADDRESSES WEIGHT LOSS

The British singer, who hasn't released an album since 2015, got the two big talking points out of the way at the top of her SNL hosting duties: No, her album isn't quite finished, and yes, she's aware she looks "really different" after the dramatic weight loss of the past year.

"My album's not finished, and I'm too scared to do both. I'd rather put on some wigs, have a glass of wine or six and just see what happens," she said during her SNL opening monologue, explaining her decision to appear on the show as host rather than musical guest.

"And I know I look really, really different since you last saw me. But actually, because of all the COVID restrictions and the travel bans, I had to travel light - I could only bring half of me, and this is the half I chose," she said, to cheers from the audience.
This story originally appeared on The Sun and is republished here with permission.

Originally published as Adele faces backlash over 'sick' sex skit

More Stories

Show More
adele editors picks entertainment sex snl television

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        10 court orders didn’t stop man from continually offending

        Premium Content 10 court orders didn’t stop man from continually offending

        Crime THE Tyagarah resident has been sentenced for a host of offences committed while he was under various orders.

        Man charged over breaking into ex’s home while on parole

        Premium Content Man charged over breaking into ex’s home while on parole

        News Court heard alleged victim hid under a bed during the break-in

        NEED vs GREED: Motives behind Northern Rivers’ worst fraud

        Premium Content NEED vs GREED: Motives behind Northern Rivers’ worst fraud

        News What motivated fraudsters to take something that wasn’t theirs?

        Plunge pools, scenic cabins: tourist development approved

        Premium Content Plunge pools, scenic cabins: tourist development approved

        Council News Minor changes were made when the proposal went before council.