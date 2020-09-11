Chiropractor done for having child exploitation material

A chiropractor detected by US law enforcement sending and receiving child exploitation material has pleaded guilty after months maintaining his innocence.

A Mount Barker chiropractor charged with sending and receiving child exploitation material has admitted guilt during his first appearance in the District Court after months of maintaining his innocence.

Warren Jon Young, 43, was identified by United States based Centre of the Missing and Exploited Children as he used internet messaging application Kik to access child abuse material.

The Australian Federal Police were alerted by their United States counterparts and officers from the Joint Anti-Child Exploitation Task Force, which includes South Australian Police, arrested Young in May 2019.

On Friday, during a re-arraignment on six Commonwealth charges of carrying and transmitting child exploitation material, Young entered guilty pleas.

He will face District Court Judge Adam Kimber for sentencing in November.

Chiropractor Warren Young pleaded not guilty to child exploitation material charges but later changed his plea. Picture: Mitch Mott

Young used a Kik account 'swimma16' to access and obtain images and videos of child exploitation in mid and late 2018.

They had been sent to him through a group message which included other users with names like 'hotmail3825', 'chrisau69' and 'lazyjason74'.

Young then used his 'swimma16' account to forward more material to the other members of the chat group.

A court initially severely restricted Young's ability to use the internet but later changed the order to allow him to use his mobile phone, thought to be the same device he used to commit the crimes, for banking, medical, government services, work and email.

The court also varied his bail so he could travel to Fiji on a holiday with his family.

Young's registration as a chiropractor remains suspended by the Australian Health Practitioner Regulation Authority.

*For 24-hour sexual violence support call the national hotline 1800RESPECT on 1800 737 732 or MensLine on 1800 600 636.

Originally published as Adelaide Hills chiro pleads guilty to child exploitation material