Bulldogs plead guilty to charges

NRL players Adam Elliott and Asipeli Fine have pleaded guilty to wilful and obscene exposure after they were charged following Canterburyâ€™s Mad Monday celebrations.

Elliott, 24 and Fine, 26, were both charged after a news photographer captured them nude on the balcony of the Harbour View Hotel during the revelry at The Rocks in Sydney in early September.

Both players attended Downing Centre Local Court on Monday where they entered guilty pleas to the charge.

Bulldogs captain Josh Jackson also attended court to show his support.

The scandal was a public relations disaster for the Bulldogs, who were whacked with a $250,000 fine from the NRL, which was later halved.

The players involved were also fined by the club and sponsors walked away from their deals in the wake of the controversy.

The case has been adjourned until 2pm on Monday.

More to come.