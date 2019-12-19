Adam Driver storms out of radio interview over song

Star Wars actor Adam Driver has a unique phobia that was triggered when he was taking part in a radio interview in the US.

Adam Driver walked out of an interview after enduring the one thing he reportedly hates to do: hear himself sing.

The actor, 36, was in the middle of an interview with NPR's Fresh Air host Terry Gross when he exited the Philadelphia building after Gross played a clip of Driver singing in his latest Netflix movie, Marriage Story, sources told Variety.

Scarlett Johansson, left, and Adam Driver in Marriage Story. Picture: Netflix via AP

One insider told the outlet that the talk show host's team was aware that Driver did not like to listen to himself perform. The staffers allegedly told Driver to remove his headphones as they streamed Driver's rendition of Being Alive from the Stephen Sondheim musical Company.

Fresh Air executive producer Danny Miller told Variety in a statement that Driver left as the actor's clip was being played. The Girls star then finished his interview at NPR's New York studios instead.

Miller opened up about Driver's departure in an email to the outlet.

"We don't really understand why he left," the producer said. "We were looking forward to the interview - Terry thinks he's a terrific actor, he was a great guest when he was on (Fresh Air) in 2015 - so we were disappointed that we didn't have a new interview to share with our listeners about Marriage Story."

A rep for Driver did not return Fox News' request for comment.

Driver's interview was planned to air on Fresh Air last week, but it was swapped with a re-run featuring Conan O'Brien instead.

"I don't want to hear the bad acting that probably was happening during that clip," Driver told Gross at the time of his own acting chops via The Daily Beast.

The Hollywood actor added: "Yeah, no, I've watched myself or listened to myself before, then always hate it. And then wish I could change it, but you can't. And I think I have, like, a tendency to try to make things better or drive myself and the other people around me crazy with the things I wanted to change or I wish I could change."

Daisy Ridley as Rey, left, and Adam Driver as Kylo Ren in Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker. Picture: Disney/Lucasfilm Ltd. via AP

In a profile of Driver that appeared in The New Yorker in October, writer Michael Schulman described the actor's uneasiness with hearing himself perform a "phobia".

Schulman reported that Driver "swore off" watching his own films until he watched himself in Star Wars: The Force Awakens in 2015.

"I just went totally cold because I knew the scene was coming up where I had to kill Han Solo, and people were, like, hyperventilating when the title came up, and I felt like I had to puke," Driver said via The New Yorker.

Just last month, Driver appeared on The Late Show with Stephen Colbert, where he revealed he "still" has the lightsaber from the The Rise of Skywalker.

"It's in a box, but it's hung in the box," he explained.

