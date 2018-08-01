Ivanka Trump’s surprise Hollywood romance

WHEN American actor Topher Grace went out with Ivanka Trump back in 2006, he likely had no idea his she'd become a First Daughter … or that he'd still be talking about that liaison more than a decade later.

Speaking to The Daily Beast, Grace addressed his brief romance with the US President's daughter.

"Certainly it wasn't a political statement. This was a decade ago. I met her here in New York and we went on a couple of dates. I wouldn't say that we 'dated,' but … I didn't do it for political reasons," said Grace, who's best known for his role in the sitcom, That '70s Show.

According to the New York Post, Grace, 40, and Trump, 36, were first linked in 2006, with People reporting the pair, then 28 and 25, were seen getting cozy at a Las Vegas nightclub.

The New York Post reported the duo would attend Christina Aguilera's New Year's Eve performance at a New York hotel the same year.

By that point, Grace had reportedly dated Anne Hathaway, Ginnifer Goodwin and Emmy Rossum; and Ms Trump had been linked to disgraced cyclist Lance Armstrong and actor Pierce Brosnan's son Sean.

Grace said he "never met her father" during their time together.

Now, Grace says he's often gobsmacked by the Trump administration's actions. "It's a daily deluge," he said. "I can't even think what the scandal was five weeks ago."

Both Grace and Ms Trump have moved on, with the first daughter tying the knot with Jared Kushner in October 2009 and the actor marrying Ashley Hinshaw in May 2016.

- with the New York Post