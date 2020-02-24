Actor shares inside scoop on The Walking Dead

Working as a sound guy on The Walking Dead helped Cooper Andrews land a role on one of his favourite shows.

The New York native credits his years as a boom operator with giving him valuable insight into how film and TV sets operate.

"I have a martial arts background and the irony of it all is it's the only thing I haven't done professionally in film. I was doing the stunt co-ordinating on a project and I was using a spear and the sound guy was like 'Do you want to hold this stick above your head?'. I made a great living off that and I got to learn a lot on set. It's been a huge boon for me when it comes to my acting," he says.

Cooper Andrews, Ross Marquand, Lauren Ridloff, Angel Theory, and Nadia Hilker in a scene from season 10 of The Walking Dead. Supplied by Foxtel.

"When I got to work on The Walking Dead as a sound guy I got to see how incredibly real and motivated these actors worked; these are some intense people. When I read for it I was like OK, I feel like I know what kind of energy I need to be keeping up with these guys."

Cooper returns as Jerry in the zombie drama's highly anticipated second half of season 10, premiering on Foxtel's Fox Showcase channel today.

He says part two will be more intense.

"The first half was the nice build-up with some cool stories, but what's about to happen is just 'Let's do this'. It's a fanfare of awesome," he says.

Playing survivors and zombies on the acclaimed series is just as fun as it sounds.

Norman Reedus, Ross Marquand, Cooper Andrews, Melissa McBride and Angel Theory in a scene from season 10 of The Walking Dead. Supplied by Foxtel.

"For anyone would dress up as a kid with their sword and play with their friends and fight imaginary dragons, it's literally the exact same thing but now you get cooler looking weapons and sometimes the dragons are real," he says. "There's a lot of what we got to experience as a kid, just done better now as adults."

Cooper will give fans an insider's view of the show when he arrives on our shores next month for the Supanova Comic Con.

"When a Walking Dead fan says goodbye to you, they say 'Don't die!'. So at these events I get hundreds of people saying to me 'Don't die!'," he says.

"Of course no one wants to be killed (off on a show), but man, it's like I've been on this show for four seasons. When I go it's going to be awesome, I trust that."

Supanova Comic Con is on at the Gold Coast Convention and Exhibition Centre March 13 and 14.

The Walking Dead airs Mondays at 2pm and 9,30pm AEDT on Foxtel.