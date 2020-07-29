Actor, entrepreneur launches global streaming service

A NEW global streaming platform dedicated to all things architecture, lifestyle and outdoors will launch this Friday, July 31.

Shelter, a new offer in the online entertainment and audiovisual production, is owned by Ballina resident, actor and entrepreneur Dustin Clare.

Mr Clare said the platform will offer a new type of content with quality productions in series, feature, long and short form, curated from around the country, and with some Australian and local production.

"Shelter is a streaming service that will be focused on home, architecture, design, lifestyle and outdoor living," he said.

"We saw a lack of cohesion and curation in the lifestyle market, specifically around the home.

"We are bringing the best, highest quality content to one place for an audience who loves that kind of content."

One of the programs that the platform will feature will be Inspired Architecture, an original series created for Shelter.

"Inspired Architecture will focus on six uniquely Australian structures, from JR's Hut in Gundagai to Permanent Camping in Mudgee and Hart House at Great Mackerel Beach," he said.

"That was all directed by Jim Lounsbury (The Meaning of Vanlife), and original content will be an important part of the service, including some Northern Rivers spots that we are hoping to feature on season two.

"We are also working with content from all over the world, from the US, the UK, Australian and New Zealand, but also from South America, Ireland and others.

"One of them is Do More With Less, a fantastic film from Ecuador about how communities in South America are building infrastructure with bamboo or other resources they have access to."

Shelter has partnered with Eden Reforestation Projects to plant a tree a month for every paid subscriber to the service.

"Also Dwell, one of the biggest magazines about the home in the world, will offer their video content through Shelter," he said.

The entrepreneur said the Shelter app will be available to download on Friday for IOS (iPhone) and Android devices.

"We are also building our app for Apple TV and other services in the US and the UK," he said.

The service will be a month-on-month no-contract subscription at a flat monthly rate of $7.99.