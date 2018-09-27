Kangaroo springs back to life, attacks man

Billy Willox was attacked by a kangaroo after he thought the animal was dead. Picture: Facebook

A MAN has been left needing eye surgery after a being attacked by a kangaroo that sprung back to life.

Billy Willox thought the eastern grey kangaroo was dead before he approached the animal and checked its pouch for a joey, as reported by ABC News.

Although he intended to do the right thing, Mr Willox ultimately got himself into dangerous territory that resulted in an attack to the face.

"Before I knew it, it had gone for my eyes. It was very, very quick," he told the ABC.

The Canberra bus driver was on his way to work when the incident occurred.

Although in a state of shock, Mr Willox was able to drive the short distance back to his home and to the help of his partner.

Kerrie Venables and Billy Willox rushed to hospital after the attack. Picture: Facebook

His partner Kerrie Venables was shocked to see Mr Willox's bleeding face and "two split eyes".

"It was just so gruesome and he just kept trying to wash them out," she said.

Mr Willox ended up in hospital where the staff told him the skin tissue and ligaments on his face were torn. He was given a tetanus shot and underwent plastic surgery.

Two weeks after the incident occurred, the bus driver is back to work feeling lucky with his working eyesight.

An ACT park ranger told the ABC it wasn't uncommon for injured animals to spring back to life after being severely injured.

"They can spring quite quickly into action and cause quite a bit of damage … often that might be their last hurrah," Joel Patterson said.