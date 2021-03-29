Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
Hazmat operation at Newcastle Beach after mysterious container marked ‘acid’ washes ashore
Hazmat operation at Newcastle Beach after mysterious container marked ‘acid’ washes ashore
News

‘Acid’ containers spark beach emergency

by Phoebe Loomes
29th Mar 2021 12:42 PM

A popular Newcastle beach was evacuated on Sunday after a container thought to be filled with industrial acid washed ashore.

Emergency services were notified of a large drum labelled "hydrochloric acid" at Newcastle Beach about lunchtime on Sunday, Fire and Rescue NSW said in a statement.

Hazmat crews quickly responded to the call and said a bulk container with a Dangerous Goods label "was found along the water's edge".

"Labelling displayed the contents to be hydrochloric acid."

Hydrochloric acid is a strong and corrosive acid used in industrial steel processing and the construction industry, as well as in household cleaners and pool maintenance.

The mysterious drum was discovered at Newcastle Beach. Picture: FRNSW
The mysterious drum was discovered at Newcastle Beach. Picture: FRNSW

 

A pelican watches on as rescuers clean up the drums. Picture: FRNSW
A pelican watches on as rescuers clean up the drums. Picture: FRNSW

 

Emergency vehicles at the scene on Sunday. Picture: FRNSW
Emergency vehicles at the scene on Sunday. Picture: FRNSW

RELATED: Tourists flock for once-in-6000-year event

"Crews working in chemical splash-suits and breathing apparatus used a specialist air driven pump to decant the contents of the (bulk container) into hazmat drums," Fire and Rescue NSW said.

On inspection, rescuers determined the contents were not hydrochloric acid - and were deemed an "unknown hydrocarbon, possibly waste oil".

The drums were later taken from the beach to a collection depot by the City of Newcastle.

Rescuers closed the beach after making the discovery. Picture: FRNSW
Rescuers closed the beach after making the discovery. Picture: FRNSW

 

Rescuers at the shore in Newcastle. Picture: FRNSW
Rescuers at the shore in Newcastle. Picture: FRNSW

A similar incident occurred at Turimetta Beach on Sydney's Northern Beaches last week.

Fire and Rescue NSW offered some advice from Forestville Fire Station 51:

"If you find anything unusual washed up on a beach, stay away from it and report it. The Roads and Maritime Service is responsible for much of the NSW coastline," it said.

"They are assisted by Councils, EPA, FRNSW, Surf Life Saving, SES and other agencies working hard together to keep our beaches safe."

Originally published as 'Acid' containers spark beach emergency

 

Community Newsletter SignUp

More Stories

adic beach containers hazmat newcastle

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Multiple crashes caused by alleged drink drivers

        Premium Content Multiple crashes caused by alleged drink drivers

        Crime Police responded to a number of crashes where drivers allegedly tested positive for drink driving.

        REVEALED: Most profitable locations to sell

        Premium Content REVEALED: Most profitable locations to sell

        Property A new report shows which areas have had the best profit margins in the real estate...

        What will the weather be like for the next three months?

        Premium Content What will the weather be like for the next three months?

        Weather BOM’s latest climate outlook gives an insight to what’s coming for the Northern...

        ‘Fight that will never end’: North Lismore Plateau update

        Premium Content ‘Fight that will never end’: North Lismore Plateau update

        News Opponents vow to go to court for the fourth time if it's approved