Accused slams 'false allegations' after car window smashed

A MULLUMBIMBY man charged with smashing a car window while a woman and her two children sat inside has told a court the allegation is "false".

Bawoo Cockatoo, 24, was arrested on Saturday evening after he allegedly threw an item at a black Volkswagen before smashing a rear passenger window and hurling abuse at the occupants on River Terrace, in Mullumbimby.

A mother was driving while her two children, eight and 11, were also in the car.

Mr Cockatoo's matter went before the registrar at Lismore Local Court on Sunday and he was refused bail.

When he faced Byron Bay Local Court on Monday, defence solicitor Alexandra Burkitt applied for the accused to be released on bail.

Ms Burkitt told the court she had faced "difficulty obtaining instructions" from her client and foreshadowed a future application to have Mr Cockatoo dealt with under the Mental Health Act.

At the time of Saturday's alleged incident, Mr Cockatoo was on bail for a previous incident

at Mullumbimby IGA, for which he's facing two assault charges and one count of entering enclosed lands.

From the Saturday incident, he is facing one charge of destroying or damaging property.

Ms Burkitt told the court her client's mental ill health and mild intellectual disability would make any time spent in custody more onerous.

She said Mr Cockatoo would be accepted into Mirakai rehab centre in Burleigh Heads, but this facility has put a hold on new intakes due to the pandemic.

The police prosecutor opposed bail and Magistrate Karen Stafford found the risk of reoffending would be too great if she released Mr Cockatoo without immediate access to rehab.

"You keep being given bail and community-based orders by the courts and you keep breaching them," Ms Stafford said.

"In my view, without residential rehabilitation, there are no conditions that can reduce that unacceptable risk."

Mr Cockatoo said the charges relate to "false allegations" and while his lawyer said she had received no formal instructions, he told the court: "I plead not guilty to everything; I didn't do it".