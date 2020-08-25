A swimwear model accused of stealing piglets during a break in at a Queensland piggery in November last year has been slapped with a fresh charge alleging she also broke into a chicken farm months earlier in July.

Instagram model and animal activist Lauren Ann McGeachin was charged with stealing stock and entering a premises with intent after she and several others allegedly broke into the Cameron Pastoral Company's Pittsworth piggery in November last year.

Lauren McGeachin with one of the piglets she allegedly stole from a piggery near Toowoomba.

She today faced court charged with breaking into Williams Poultry at Canningvale on a date between July 12 and 14 last year.

McGeachin wasn't charged over the alleged break at the chicken farm in until August 5 this year and she faced court over the matter for the first time this morning.

Details of the alleged break in were not put before the court and the case was adjourned to tomorrow when McGeachin had earlier indicated she would be pleading guilty to the November incident.

Lauren McGeachin has now been charged with breaking into a chicken farm.

According to court documents, she indicated she would also plead guilty to the July incident.

McGeachin, 27, posted several videos of the inside of the piggery near Toowoomba, and others of herself with the piglets before later being charged by police.

Videos and photographs from the alleged piggery break in are still on McGeachin's Instagram page where she has more than 70,000 followers.

In later videos posted to her Instagram profile under a highlight reel titled "court" McGeachin said: "We rescued piglets a few months ago and I am now being charged with rescuing them and those two piglets have now been taken and put in a holding area for the meantime. I'm not really sure where they are or how they are, which sucks".

Originally published as Accused piglet-stealing model slapped with fresh charges