Haddad’s ex ‘confessed’ to murder

ACCUSED killer Mario Marcelo Santoro allegedly confessed to the murder of Brazilian mining executive Cecilia Haddad.

A pre-trial hearing in Rio de Janeiro today heard the 40-year-old admitted to the murder of his ex-girlfriend during informal talks with police, The Australian reports.

Fabio Cardoso, deputy director of Rio's homicide department, revealed Mr Santoro had "confessed" to the April murder while in custody, but he refused to respond to any official questions without a lawyer present.

Mr Cardoso also drew attention to a WhatsApp message from Ms Haddad's phone, sent to her mother.

The message said Mr Santoro had chosen to return to Brazil to spend more time with his children.

"Her own mother knew the way she wrote, and she already believed that Cecília hadn't written it," Mr Cardoso told the judge.

38-year-old Brazilian national Cecilia Haddad was found dead in a Sydney river in April.

The hearing comes five months after Ms Haddad's body was found in Lane Cove River by kayakers. Mr Santoro fled to Rio de Janeiro that same April weekend.

He was found hiding in a relative's home in Rio's Botafogo neighbourhood and arrested on July 7.

Santoro now faces charges of qualified homicide and femicide, which could see him receive a sentence of up to 30 years in a Brazilian prison if convicted.

Brazilian judge Daniel Werneck Cotta talks with lawyers before the start of a pre-trial hearing of Mario Marcelo Santoro at a Rio de Janeiro court.

The judiciary branch of Rio de Janeiro state earlier this month a judge would question plaintiff and defendant witnesses at this hearing.

The judiciary branch's press office said other hearings may be held and no date has been set for Santoro's trial.

The pre-trial hearing is set to continue for up to 14 more days.

