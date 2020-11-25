Menu
STRIKE FORCE CAVED: Tweed Byron Police District revealed a man has been extradited from Queensland as Strike Force Caved investigation into a cross-border drug syndicate continues. Police said the extradited man has been charged with several drug offences
News

Accused cross-border drug king pin appears in court

Jessica Lamb
25th Nov 2020 9:00 AM
THE accused 21-year-old ringleader of an alleged cross-border drug syndicate sat stone-faced as he fronted court after being extradited from Queensland.

Jack Stuart Jones did not apply for bail as he appeared by video link from the Tweed Heads Police Station.

Police alleged Mr Jones was the ringleader of a drug ring which supplied cocaine and MDMA throughout the Gold Coast and southern Queensland.

He faces 29 charges including knowingly directing the activities of a criminal group and two counts of supplying cocaine on an ongoing basis from Pottsville to Varsity Lakes more than three times from October 1 to November 18 this year.

Mr Jones is also charged with 23 counts of supplying cocaine in Casuarina this year.

The Benowa man was arrested at Burleigh Waters after a series of raids on Saturday where seven people were charged.

Defence solicitor Jason Grant, of Grant Lawyers, did not apply for bail.

Magistrate Karen Stafford adjourned the case to January 15 and ordered the police brief of evidence to be served by then.

