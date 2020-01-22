Accused carjacker claims it wasn’t him, court hears

A COFFS Harbour man accused carjacking in Byron Bay and multiple police pursuits has been denied bail.

First appearing shirtless via audio visual link, Ashley Lee, 34, told Byron Local Court on Monday he didn’t know why he was being held and claimed he was “number six” and not Ashley Lee.

Due to the confusion, Magistrate Michael Dakin ordered Mr Lee be brought to the courthouse from Byron Bay Police Station to continue court proceedings.

Police will allege a 51-year-old woman was sitting in the passenger seat of a Subaru Hatchback at a supermarket carpark in Jonson Street, when Mr Lee entered the driver’s seat at about 12.45pm on Sunday.

He allegedly ordered the woman out of the vehicle before driving away.

Tweed Byron Police District officers were notified and commenced an investigation.

Following inquiries, the vehicle was spotted driving on Coast Road at Skennars Head and a police pursuit was initiated.

The car was eventually stopped near Pacific Motorway at Tintenbar.

He was charged with unlawfully taking/driving a motor vehicle with a person in/on it, taking and driving a conveyance without consent of owner, police pursuit – not stop – drive recklessly, failing to comply with a request or signal to stop a vehicle, driving while licence suspended, refusing or failing to submit to a breath test, and refusing or failing to submit to breath analysis.

When Mr Lee was brought onto the dock still shirtless, he stared straight ahead and pleaded not guilty to all seven charges.

He applied for bail but bail was refused.

Mr Lee will next appear at Byron Bay Local Court on March 9 via AVL.