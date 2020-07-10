Menu
A Tweed Heads man who blew 0.134 when police pulled him over, said he had consumed a bottle of red wine and three beers before driving.
Accountant drank bottle of wine, three beers before driving

Jessica Lamb
10th Jul 2020 12:00 AM
A TWEED HEADS man blew 0.134 when police pulled him over for having two different number plates on his car.

Jonathan Philip Neck, 51, pleaded guilty to mid-range drink driving in Tweed Heads Local Court on Monday after being stopped by police in Kennedy Drive, Tweed Heads about 7.30pm on April 26.

He told police he had a 750ml bottle of red wine and three beers since 2pm that day at his house.

Neck told the court he was embarrassed by his behaviour and it was out of character.

The tax accountant said since the coronavirus he had been working seven days a week which had resulted in excessive drinking.

One of the number plates was from the car’s previous registration in Victoria.

Neck was convicted and fined $750, disqualified from driving for three months and will require a breathalyser interlock licence.

