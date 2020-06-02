Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
News

ACCC toughens position on Qantas’ Alliance stake

2nd Jun 2020 2:34 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

The competition watchdog has toughened its position in relation to Qantas's 19.9 per cent stake in smaller airline Alliance, warning the carrier it will enforce the law against any anti-competitive behaviour.

The Australian Competition and Consumer Commission provided an update on Monday on the now 16-month investigation in response to queries from various stakeholders.

The ACCC said with the aviation industry in a state of major upheaval, it was now more than ever concerned that competition by smaller airlines was not hindered.

Qantas bought the stake in Alliance on February 1, 2019, and flagged its intention to eventually take over the "well-managed" Brisbane-based operator.

The acquisition sparked the ACCC's interest due to the fact it was completed without seeking clearance from the watchdog.

READ FULL REPORT HERE

More Stories

accc alliance qantas

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Greens select candidates for the next council election

        premium_icon Greens select candidates for the next council election

        Politics AT least some faces of the council are set to change after the result was released.

        Lighthouse lit up in honour of Theo

        Lighthouse lit up in honour of Theo

        News IT’S now been a full year since the Belgian backpacker disappeared in Byron Bay.

        Holiday at home: Plea to pump $16b into NSW tourism

        premium_icon Holiday at home: Plea to pump $16b into NSW tourism

        Travel NSW tourism campaign targets would-be international travellers

        $1000 for cops, ambos and nurses - but there’s a catch

        premium_icon $1000 for cops, ambos and nurses - but there’s a catch

        News The state government offers frontline workers a $1000 payment