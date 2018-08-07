‘Absolutely sucks’: Pink fans blow up

PINK fans were crushed when the singer cancelled last night's Sydney show just before doors were due to open because of a gastric virus.

Concertgoers were already en route to the Qudos Bank Arena when organisers announced the pop star was postponing her appearance on medical advice.

P!NK's promoter has confirmed the Beautiful Trauma star has postponed a third Sydney concert, due to take place tonight.

The shows which were booked at Qudos Bank Arena for August 4, 6 and 7 will now have to be rescheduled.

Her marathon Australian tour has stalled in Sydney after the athletic singer was felled by illness and hospitalised for treatment.

The singer has battled ill health throughout the Australian leg of her Beautiful Trauma world tour.

Pink performs her first Australian date on her Beautiful Trauma World Tour at Perth Arena on July 3. Picture: AAP Image/Richard Wainwright

Fans queuing outside the box office at Qudos Bank Arena in Sydney after Pink was forced to postpone a second show on medical advice. Picture: AAP Image/Erik Anderson

Pink cancelled Friday's Sydney show "with great frustration", but performed on Saturday, before she was admitted to St Vincent's Hospital on Sunday night suffering from dehydration.

She was discharged after treatment but readmitted after falling sick again yesterday afternoon, when she was diagnosed with a gastric virus.

"Pink will remain in hospital overnight, continuing her treatment and recovery," said a tweet from organisers Live Nation.

Disappointed fans took to social media to ask why the What About Us singer had not given them more warning, some having travelled huge distances for the gig.

I get that @Pink is sick but how are they allowed to cancel a show half an hour before doors open

We have family friends with us and it was her daughters first concert and now we are both hysterically crying and through my tears I’m trying to cheer up a heartbroken 5 year old — Em (@nandoscarrotcat) August 6, 2018

One said she was with family friends, trying to cheer up a "heartbroken" five-year-old girl attending her first concert through her own tears.

I’m all for her getting better considering she is sick but it’s ridiculous that you can cancel a concert with the door scheduled to open right now! Surely you knew she wasn’t well. Already on the train on the way out there. — Jie Mapps (@jmapps81) August 6, 2018

Another tweeted that it was "ridiculous" to cancel when people were already on their way to the concert, saying organisers must have known Pink was sick.

Some suggested all the Sydney shows should be postponed until the pop star is well enough to perform, with another date still scheduled for tonight.

Others were all sympathy, commenting that health came first and telling the singer to "please take as much time as you need to feel better … Sydney will be waiting with open arms."

Some fired up at the "nasty" complaints. "I dare you to try do what she does on stage, night after night, at any time, let alone with gastro," said one Twitter user.

Pretty embarrassed to be called an Aussie the way some people are carrying on, I understand you might have travelled to Sydney but she can't help being sick give her a break she's human just like the rest of us get better soon @Pink ❤️❤️ — Michelle Hansell🌈 (@mhansell73) August 6, 2018

Both the cancelled shows are expected to be rescheduled and fans will be able to obtain a refund if they prefer. Ticketek said all remaining performances on the Australian leg of Pink's Beautiful Trauma tour will go ahead as planned.

The 38-year-old's act includes some daredevil acrobatic stunts, requiring a tough training regimen including cardio, yoga, pilates, plyometrics and dance.

The singer was wrapped up as she wandered through Melbourne with husband Carey Hart and daughter Willow on July 30.

Her act features some high-flying stunts. Picture: Michael Wilson, The West Australian

The Raise Your Glass singer kicked off her latest Australian tour in Perth on July 3, playing in Adelaide and Melbourne before Sydney, where further shows are scheduled for August 7, 9, 11, 12, 25 and 26.

She is due to perform seven shows in Brisbane between August 14 and 23 on the mammoth tour, followed by Melbourne on August 28 and 29.

Pink is hugely popular in Australia, where she last played in 2013 on her Truth About Love world tour.

It remains the biggest selling tour by a solo female artist in Australia - outselling Adele and Taylor Swift.

Absolutely sucks that the whole reason we came to Sydney was for Pink’s concert and it’s been postponed (and we can’t make it back down no matter the date). There’s nothing we or she can do but at least we got a family trip to Sydney out of it I guess 😞 — Sarah May (@sarahmayc_) August 6, 2018

