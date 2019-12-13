‘Absolutely fantastic’: Surf lifesavers’ impressive victory

TOP TEEN: Far North Coast surf-lifesaving team athlete Maalik Moston, 14, was a standout in the U14 events and took an early win in the Ultimate Male Ironman at the NSW Interbranch Championships on December 7-8, 2019.

SURF lifesavers from the Far North Coast powered through the waves and roared across the sand to take out the country title in the 2019 NSW Interbranch Championships for the seventh year running

Held at Bulli SLSC on December 7 to 8, athletes from FNC clubs showed their passion, perseverance and talent to achieve 820.50 points and a highly respectable fourth place overall.

The FNC team comprised athletes from Ballina, Byron Bay, Cabarita, Cudgen Headland and Lennox Head at the annual; event showcasing the best athletes from the 11 branches across NSW in an incredible display of superior lifesaving skills, fitness and teamwork.

Lennox Head’s Maalik Moston, 14, was a standout in the U14 events and took an early win in the Ultimate Male Ironman, 4th in the Board event; these efforts saw him named on December 12 in the U14 Youth Pathway Cup representative team.

The St John’s College Woodlawn Year 8 student said he was stoked with his results.

“As I paddled hard onto the wave, as the surf was very challenging and I started going down the wave, I was just thinking, take it step by step and not rushing it,” he said.

“As I got closer to the shore sandbank I jumped up ran, exploded over the sandbank...I then looked ahead for that finish line and knew just get over the sandbank and run up and get to the turning flag on the inside and finish strong. I did it.”

Lennox Head increased there numbers this year with many top three placings, including Nathan Mackenzie who took a first in Board and Opens, Cudgen Luke Chaffer Team captain coming 1st in Board and Ironman.

Far North Coast competitor Hayley Smith celebrated her 18th birthday with a win in the Open Female Board.

Open Ironman Champion Luke Chaffer from Far North Coast took out his event despite a strong field.

The NSW Director of Surf Sport, Don van Keimpema, congratulated all the athletes, team managers, coaches and officials for their efforts.

“The team environment we had this weekend was absolutely fantastic,” he said.

He said the performances this weekend had impressed the state selectors and the NSW Team will be announced soon.

2019 NSW Interbranch Championship Point Score