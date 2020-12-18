‘Absolute insanity’: Record snowfall hits

New Yorkers Wake Up to Inches of Snow as Storm Hits Northeast

A large swath of the northeastern United States has been blanketed in snow, with New York City receiving a higher snowfall in one day than it did in the entire winter season last year.

The snowstorm hit on Wednesday, US time, and continued into Thursday afternoon.

By 12am on Thursday, 6.5 inches had been recorded at New York's Central Park. That was already higher than the total snowfall of the entire 2019-20 season, at 4.8 inches.

As of 8am, local time, the National Weather Service had recorded 10 inches at Central Park - and snow continued to fall throughout the rest of the morning.

Outside New York City, other areas received even more. Upstate, the city of Binghamton was hit particularly hard, recording a whopping 41 inches. That led the local government to ban travel for everyone except essential personnel.

Binghamton via Snapmaps, just incredible stuff and still coming down at 4-6” per hour. #nywx pic.twitter.com/eAMLkTlm6g — Stormwx1 (@stormwx1) December 17, 2020

According to the Weather Service, Newark Valley had 44 inches and Vestal had 41. Across state lines to the west, in Pennsylvania, Litchfield recorded 43 inches.

Records were broken all over the place. Williamsport Regional Airport received 24.7 inches, breaking its previous mark for a single snowstorm, which had stood since 1964.

Check out this snow timelapse (9am - 2:30am) from one of our forecaster's backyards about 2 miles north of downtown Pittsburgh (Lower Lawrenceville)! Storm total snow was measured at 11 inches there. pic.twitter.com/ywjXlbSOwm — NWS Pittsburgh (@NWSPittsburgh) December 17, 2020

Further northeast, in Massachusetts, the city of Boston reported 9 inches.

There were 11 inches in Newark, New Jersey, up to 12.5 inches in parts of Hartford, Connecticut and 6.6 inches in Philadelphia.

A winter storm warning remained in effect for much of New England until 1pm.

The storm brought more than stunning scenery though. It also created dangerous conditions on America's roads, with a number of incidents resulting in deaths.

Police in Virginia said a 19-year-old had died after his car ran off the side of a highway and overturned.

In Pennsylvania, a crash involving as many as 60 vehicles on the Interstate 80 freeway killed two people, prompting the state's Governor Tom Wolf to remind people to stay home if at all possible.

There was a 27-car pileup on New York City's Henry Hudson Bridge, causing six people to be hospitalised. Thankfully, their injuries were not severe.

Reports of 33-36” of snow west of Binghamton as of 4 a.m.



Could be one of the biggest snowfalls in history in this area. #NYwx https://t.co/l18pbFSwmC — Brian Donegan (@WxBrianD) December 17, 2020

Some pictures of snowfall amounts here west of Binghamton, NY! Absolutely insanity, it’s been a long time since I’ve seen this much snow! #nywx @weatherchannel @WBNGWeather @NWSBinghamton @WeatherNation (Taft Heights in Endwell, NY) Time: 3:05 am Elevation 1251 ft. pic.twitter.com/eI1LCsuQVJ — Joseph Champaign (@JosephChampaign) December 17, 2020

This is what 37" of snow in #Binghamton, NY looks like this morning! #NYwx https://t.co/qVJzxsNDKY — Beth Carpenter | TDS Weather (@B_Carp01) December 17, 2020