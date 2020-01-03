Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
Tex Perkins gives a one fingered salute in the direction of Kirribilli House while on stage at Sydney’s New Year’s Eve celebrations. The concert was broadcast on the ABC. Picture: Supplied
Tex Perkins gives a one fingered salute in the direction of Kirribilli House while on stage at Sydney’s New Year’s Eve celebrations. The concert was broadcast on the ABC. Picture: Supplied
News

ABC journo slams Senator for ‘disgusting’ post

3rd Jan 2020 1:21 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

A DARWIN ABC reporter has slammed NT Senator Sam McMahon for a Facebook post in which the rookie CLP politician said the ABC should pay a financial penalty for "transgressions".

Ms McMahon posted to Facebook a link to a news story about rock singer Tex Perkins, who gave a one finger salute in the direction of Kirribilli House while on stage at Sydney's New Year's Eve celebrations. The concert was broadcast on the ABC.

"Perhaps the only way the ABC will learn to behave appropriately is if they have $10 million funding stripped from them for each transgression," Ms McMahon wrote on the post.

"This money could then go to support victims of natural disasters such as flood, fire and drought."

ABC Darwin reporter Stephanie Zillman bit back.

"Hey! Here's an idea. Why don't you go and tell all the people relying on the national emergency broadcaster not to burn alive right now, that a musician's finger offended you," Zillman wrote in reply.

"As the national emergency broadcaster the abc is saving lives while you dog whistle this total crap.

"Also, literally right now journalists and camera crews are out there also risking their lives to get the messaging out. The RFS are indispensable, and ancillary to them, the ABC is doing an incredible job communicating with the public.

"Without the ABC broadcasting these emergency messages, more people would be losing their lives. You should retract your disgusting and offensive post."

Zillman is a decorated reporter who was nominated in three categories at the 2019 NT Media Awards.

More Stories

Show More
abc editors picks northern territory politics

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        How do you keep golf greens green on Level 4 restrictions?

        premium_icon How do you keep golf greens green on Level 4 restrictions?

        News THE greens at this North Coast golf course are still in top condition, even though the town is on Level 4 water restrictions.

        Comedy star joins Make it Rain as MC

        premium_icon Comedy star joins Make it Rain as MC

        News DINNER at a popular restaurant with Simon Baker has been added to the online...

        Council loses court appeal over $4.5m hotel development

        premium_icon Council loses court appeal over $4.5m hotel development

        News A CONTROVERSIAL $4.5 million boutique hotel with a rooftop pool and bar is now...

        Drug amnesty bins used at Falls Festival

        premium_icon Drug amnesty bins used at Falls Festival

        News This is the first time the bins, administered by NSW Health, have been used on the...