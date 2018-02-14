ABC Friends meet at Bangalow Bowlo

EASY AS: The newly elected State President of the ABC Friends, Professor Ed Davis AM.

NEWLY elected State President of the ABC Friends, Professor Ed Davis AM, will be speaking at a meeting from 2-4pm on Sunday March 4 at the Bangalow Bowling Club.

Professor Davis, Emeritus Professor in the Faculty of Business and Economics at Macquarie University, is visiting the Northern Rivers to discuss issues facing the ABC such as funding cuts and threats to its independence.

"The role of the Friends is as vital as ever. There is an ever-present need to press government and opposition political parties for adequate funding for the ABC and SBS,” Professor Davis said.

"We are all the poorer when the ABC is diminished.”

Mr Peter Dickson, President ABC Friends Northern Rivers, said members appreciated the contribution the ABC makes to Australian society despite attempts from sections of government and media to make the ABC "go quietly”.

To attend, please phone Jennie on 66879167 or email hicksanddickson@ gmail.com.