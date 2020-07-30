Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
Lisa Millar and Michael Rowland from News Breakfast.
Lisa Millar and Michael Rowland from News Breakfast.
Health

ABC Breakfast team isolate over virus

30th Jul 2020 5:33 AM

The ABC News Breakfast team have decided to self isolate after the wife of a crew member tested positive for coronavirus.

Presenter Michael Rowland shared the news on social media on Wednesday evening, saying co-host Lisa Millar and Nate Byrne won't be on air due to the COVID-19 case.

"Lisa, Nate and yours truly won't be presenting News Breakfast tomorrow," he wrote.

"The wife of our fabulous floor manager Joe has tested positive to coronavirus and, as a close contact, he too has today had a test.

"As we all work closely with Jo every morning, the ABC has made the decision the presenting team should also self-isolate while Jo waits for his result."

"This goes above and beyond Health Department requirements, but this precaution is being taken for the wellbeing of other ABC staff in Melbourne, and in the interests of public safety, Importantly, Jo's wife Laura is OK, as is Jo. The show will of course air as usual tomorrow, with Ben Knight and Madeleine Morris at the desk. (You may even see a couple of cameos 😃). We will update you with any developments. Thanks for your understanding!"

RELATED: Follow our live coronavirus coverage

 

Michael Rowland and Lisa Millar on air.
Michael Rowland and Lisa Millar on air.

RELATED: Simple graphic explains mask risk

Lisa Millar also shared the news on Twitter saying "hopefully this is just a short break in transmission."

"Our fabulous floor manager Jo's wife has Covid-19. She's OK but Jo is now being tested. Since we hang out so much we're going to self-isolate till we know more," she wrote.

"Leaving the show for the moment goes above and beyond the requirements of the Health Department, but the ABC wants to take the extra precaution for the wellbeing of everyone who works here, and in the interests of public safety."

She also shared a picture of Jo at work wearing a mask.

 

'THOUGHTS ARE WITH OUR EMPLOYEE'

The ABC News communications team published a statement saying management had decided the team should stay at home.

"Our News Breakfast floor manager found out this afternoon that his wife has tested positive for COVID-19. He has now been tested as well and, while we wait for his results, ABC management has decided the team that works closely with him should not come into work.

Every health precaution is being taken at the ABC's Southbank premises, including deep cleaning," the broadcaster said.

"This goes above and beyond the requirements of the Health Department, but the ABC wants to take the extra precaution for the wellbeing of everyone who works here, and in the interests of public safety.

"Our thoughts are with our employee and his wife at this worrying time and we are giving them all the support we can."

 

FANS SHARE WELL WISHES

Fans of the show shared their well wishes with the presenters, saying they hoped Jo's wife would recover soon.

Peter Harrison wrote: "Dear Michael, Lisa, Nate and all the amazing studio and control room crew at News Breakfast. Well done on your careful decision. Hope Joe's wife will be OK and same for all of you wonderful people. Keep safe."

Solei Webber said "stay safe. We are all in this together and thanks for leading by example."

Maurice Hall said "wishing you all the best. Thoughts with Joe and his wife through these scary times. Kudos to the team, and company, for setting and maintaining your high standards."

 

 

 

Finance presenter Madeline Morris, senior reporter Ben Knight and presenter Georgia Tunny will stand in for the trio.

ABC News Breakfast is filmed in Melbourne which is currently the centre of Australia's coronavirus outbreak.

Victoria recorded 292 cases in the 24 hours to Wednesday and has had more than 9300 so far, with many outbreaks concentrated in aged care facilities and meatworks plants.

 

 

Originally published as ABC Breakfast team isolate over virus

More Stories

Show More
abc coronavirus lisa millar michael rowland

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Government plan to combat loss of 15,000 jobs

        premium_icon Government plan to combat loss of 15,000 jobs

        News A PLAN has been announced to help people overcome the difficulties in finding a job.

        'Never seen it this bad': Shock over Byron beach erosion

        premium_icon 'Never seen it this bad': Shock over Byron beach erosion

        News SUBMERGED rocks have been uncovered by moving sand close to the shore.

        New development in bowlo armed robbery case

        premium_icon New development in bowlo armed robbery case

        News The three people who allegedly organised an armed robbery appeared

        This late night activity cost two fishermen $5000

        premium_icon This late night activity cost two fishermen $5000

        News TWO fishermen have been caught up to no good during a late night outing.