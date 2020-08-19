Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
Rugby League

WATCH LIVE: Mercy College play Ignatius Park

callum dick
19th Aug 2020 5:00 AM | Updated: 10:02 AM
Premium Content Subscriber only

 

LIVESTREAMING of the Aaron Payne Cup has returned to regional Queensland.

A glimpse into the future of rugby league in Queensland, the Aaron Payne Cup pits the best schoolboys in north Queensland against each other as they look to forge careers in the game.

Mackay will play host to a massive double header today.

Round 3 replays:

Mackay SHS v Ignatius Park College

The Cathedral College v Kirwan SHS

St Patrick's College v St Brendan's College

First up is the Cowboys Challenge clash between Mercy College and Ignatius Park College at 10.30am.

Immediately following that contest is the St Patrick's College v Ignatius Park Aaron Payne Cup encounter.

Mackay State High School and The Cathedral College go head-to-head in the Cowboys Challenge at 12.45pm, followed by the Aaron Payne Cup match-up between the same two schools at 1.45pm.

The full game will be livestreamed on this site.

This story will be updated with a link to the livestream before kick-off.

Sign up now for just $1 a week to get full access to all matches, as well as unlocking the best news and content from every News Corp publication throughout Australia.

Round 4 -

(10.30am) - Mercy College v Ignatius Park College (Cowboys Challenge)

(11.30am) - St Patrick's College v Ignatius Park College (Aaron Payne Cup)

(12.45pm) - Mackay State High School v The Cathedral College (Cowboys Challenge)

(1.45pm) - Mackay State High School v The Cathedral College (Aaron Payne Cup)

More Stories

aaron payne cup aaron payne cup livestreaming aaron payne cup photos editors picks ignatius park college livestream livestreaming mackay state high school schoolboys rugby league st patrick's college mackay the cathedral college
Mackay Daily Mercury

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        MYSTERY: Secret filming project under way in Ballina Shire

        Premium Content MYSTERY: Secret filming project under way in Ballina Shire

        News RUMOURS were abuzz after council confirmed a road would be closed for 24 hours, but it’s not for Nicole Kidman’s shoot.

        Scared, confused elderly patients cancel health appointments

        Premium Content Scared, confused elderly patients cancel health appointments

        News Border confusion still causing nightmares for Northern NSW residents

        Cheap flights from COVID hotspot sparks concern

        Premium Content Cheap flights from COVID hotspot sparks concern

        News AN airline sale of Sydney to Ballina seats made some readers uneasy about the...

        TRIBUTE: Charlie Cox put the ‘C’ into the word community

        Premium Content TRIBUTE: Charlie Cox put the ‘C’ into the word community

        News Funeral, guard of honour today for former Richmond Valley mayor