Menu
Login
A 10-year-old was led into court in handcuffs yesterday and charged with killing a baby after stomping on his head at daycare centre.
A 10-year-old was led into court in handcuffs yesterday and charged with killing a baby after stomping on his head at daycare centre.
Crime

Girl ‘stomped baby to death’

by Shireen Khalil
7th Nov 2018 7:14 AM

A 10-YEAR-OLD girl was led into court in handcuffs yesterday and charged with killing a baby after stomping on his head at daycare centre in the US state of Wisconsin.

The six-month-old boy was taken to hospital after the incident last week, but was declared dead.

Officials said the girl dropped him by accident, panicked and stomped on the child's head until he stopped crying.

The StarTribune reported the young girl cried throughout the 10-minute hearing.

She was living at a foster home which also served as a daycare centre in the town of Wheaton, but her biological parents were with her in court, KWQC reported.

 

Wisconsin girl, 10, charged with killing baby in a daycare centre. Officials say she accidentally dropped the baby, panicked and stomped on the child’s head until he stopped.
Wisconsin girl, 10, charged with killing baby in a daycare centre. Officials say she accidentally dropped the baby, panicked and stomped on the child’s head until he stopped.

 

The young girl buried her head into mother’s arms.
The young girl buried her head into mother’s arms.

 

Sheriff Jim Kowalczyk from Chippewa County Sheriff's Department said the infant hit his head on a footstool and he started crying before the girl panicked and stamped on his head.

"Later that afternoon the sheriff's department received a call from medical personnel, a doctor, attending this youth and indicated that his belief was that the injuries sustained by the six-month boy was not an accident," Sheriff Kowalczyk said.

According to the StarTribune, the girl was charged with first-degree intentional homicide and the baby's death is still under investigation.

The incident happened in the same county where three Girl Scouts were killed by a truck driver over the weekend.

crime first degree intentional homicide infant ten year old girl

Top Stories

    TV show comes to North Coast for political discussion

    TV show comes to North Coast for political discussion

    Whats On BARRIE Cassidy will bring a panel of political journalists to discuss the big political news of 2018 so far and what may be coming next.

    Mullum's show is set to thrill

    Mullum's show is set to thrill

    News Truck parade and show in Mullumbimby

    Melbourne Cup fashion advice from the woman with 500 hats

    Melbourne Cup fashion advice from the woman with 500 hats

    News Look amazing without spending a fortune

    Volunteer to join team Brunswick

    Volunteer to join team Brunswick

    News VOLUNTEER and be a part of the Brunswick Head community

    Local Partners