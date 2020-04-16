Menu
SUNDAY ESCAPE. The scenic Killen Falls, Tintenbar surrounded by a Big Scrub rainforest in Killen Falls Nature Reserve. Picture: Destination NSW
News

A world invitation to visit and invest in the Northern Rivers

Francis Witsenhuysen
16th Apr 2020 9:00 AM
A NEW collaborative partnership geared toward promoting our stunning region has been launched in Ballina.

It’s been nearly a year since The Northern Star’s Future Northern Rivers demographer

Bernard Salt urged local communities to pursue a big and outrageously ambitious agenda for the future of our region.

A collaborative partnership of regional businesses, industry bodies and government

representatives took up the challenge, and this week the Northern Rivers NSW Brand

has been unveiled at the Ballina BP Travel Centre, a pit stop that’s been labelled a gateway to the region.

“We all know that the Northern Rivers is a region gifted with beautiful, world renowned

natural assets, an amazing climate, delicious fresh produce, entrepreneurial and creative flair and a history of strong community connectivity,” Australia-Northern Rivers Regional Development director Tim Williamson said.

“Now it’s time to share our secret with the world.”

Southern Cross University’s Dean Gould said “the sense of place begins 20,000 years ago with the Bundjalung people’s stories.

“For more than a century the coastal hamlets, small villages and historical river towns of the Northern Rivers have blazed their own trails,” Mr Gould said.

“But as the regional population clicks over 250,000 it has reached a critical mass that demands a singular voice. Now, more than ever, we need to move forward together.”

Mr Willimson said the new Northern Rivers NSW Brand reflects the connected unified identity of local communities, and provides a basis for our shared vision to foster sustainable and innovative economic growth.

“It is the symbol of a new economic and cultural era for one of New South Wales’ oldest, most diverse and alluring regions,” he said.

