Woman’s gross find in KFC meal

WHEN a Queensland woman brought home chicken wings she purchased from her local KFC drive-through, she was confronted with a disgusting find jammed inside her meal.

Rosie found what appeared to be a dead flying ant under the crispy coating of a chicken wing.

She said it must have been cooked into it as the bug was underneath the coating.

"I was about to bite into this Wicked Wing when I scanned down and saw it only seconds before I bit into it," the Caboolture local told Yahoo7.

"I'm imagining that bug got deep-fried."

The woman said she contacted KFC last Saturday when she discovered the offending bug only to be told they would replace the meal for her next time she comes in.

"I was horrified, to be honest. That was the most disgusting thing, finding that in my meal, and that was a pretty ordinary response," Rose said.

The Caboolture woman purchased her meal from a local drive-thru KFC. Picture: Yahoo 7 News

She also explained that the fast-food chain did not explain how the bug might have gotten into the food.

"I was trying to say, 'I genuinely don't want to eat the same thing ever again'," she told Yahoo 7.

Rosie said she and her husband hardly ever buy takeaway food but this time they had her sister and kids over and felt like a treat.

KFC has since apologised to Rosie, saying apart from offering another meal, they had also offered to issue her a refund when it happened on January 5.

"We take all complaints seriously and are investigating with the local team what may have caused this," it said in a statement to Yahoo 7.

When she unwrapped it at home she found a large ant embedded in the chicken. Picture: Yahoo 7 News

But this isn't the first time someone has found a stomach-churning find in their meal.

Last month, a Sydney woman claimed to have found "brains" in her KFC Chicken. After she posted the photo to KFC's Facebook page it went viral with more than 22,000 comments and nearly 1000 shares.

But, according to a KFC customer service representative it was more likely a piece of kidney and not brain.

Then weeks after that, KFC had to launch an investigation after another customer claimed to have found maggots in her chicken.

In a statement to news.com.au at the time, a KFC spokesperson said it was "unlikely this situation happened pre-purchase", urging customers to cover their food over the summer months.