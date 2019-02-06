Menu
A truck full of frothies has been delayed in Queensland due to the floods, where they will likely be stuck for a week or more. Credit: ABC Darwin
Beer trucks stranded en route to Darwin

6th Feb 2019 9:25 AM

Darwinites are facing the crisis of a lifetime - a beer shortage.

A truck full of frothies has been delayed in Longreach, in Central West Queensland, where they will likely be stuck for a week or more.

"They'll be all thirsty up there," Truckie Michael Patch told the ABC.

The NT News, as you can see, is rightfully freaking out:

The newspaper reported that about 25 trucks are delayed in the Queensland town due to flooding.

But there is good news. A spokesman for Carlton & United Breweries confirmed their beers were still able to travel up the Northern Territory capital, so Darwinites won't have to wait out for much longer.

They better hurry.

