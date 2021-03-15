‘A thousand beers’: Hilarious NRL banter

Cronulla Sharks forward Toby Rudolf has delivered one of the great post-game interviews with a hilarious chat after the 32-18 win over the St George Illawarra Dragons.

Fresh off the hard fought victory, the Sharks lock left the Matty Johns Show panel in hysterics with one of the great responses to the quick chat.

After Storm star Brandon Smith endeared himself to the rugby league public with his incredible post-Grand Final interview where he said his ring was "for sale, I need to pay for all the beers I'm about to drink",

Smith also made good on the promise, joining Matty Johns' radio show after a week of celebrations.

But after round one, Rudolf revealed himself as another in the same vein as Smith by going away from the normal script.

With a man bun and flowing locks, the questions started easy for Rudolf, asking how coach John Morris was going after reported pressure on his job.

"Yeah, so far, great hit out round one," he said. "Got the result in the end and that's the most important thing. We spoke about controlling the ball and that's what we did so I think he'll be pleased."

Next he was asked about Aaron Woods' try, which wrapped up the result.

"Nah, I was just filthy I didn't get the try," he said. "I thought I was over and then he got the chocolates, so unfortunately we'll be hearing about that all year from Woodsy."

Next, Bryan Fletcher said "You're an old-fashioned player, what's on the cards for T. Rudolf tonight?"

Without even cracking a smile, Rudolf sent the panel in hysterics.

"Probably about a thousand beers," Rudolf said. "Go to Northies, try an pull something. Anything will do.

"No, honestly, it's all about recovery these days. I'll be going straight home, straight to the ice bath and staying very, very quiet."

But after flashing his big grin, Fletcher asked, "Hey Toby, when are you going to take your mouthguard out?"

As someone who's probably been asked that a time or two in his life, Rudolf took the jab like a pro.

"That was a good one, I enjoyed that one," he said.

While not a lot of substance came out of the chat, it's always good to see the big personalities of some of the NRL's stars.

On top of being funny, he's also a good player, running 136m from 13 runs and making 31 tackles against the Dragons.

