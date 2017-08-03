A taste of the writer's festival

From Carnation Kid to Idol judge to barrister, Mark Holden to speak at Byron Bay Library.

KEEN to experience the Byron Writer's Festival but not keen on a full three day pass? Why not enjoy a taste for next to nix at the library?

Byron Bay Library is hosting Festival author Mark Holden on August 5 at 1pm for the paltry sum of $10 which will go to the Byron Friends of the Libraries.

This one-off event features Mark in conversation with Bec Mac, discussing his recently released biography My Idol years. You can book via the Festival website: http://www.byronwritersfestival.com.au or by calling 6685 5115.

The cover of Mark Holden's memoirs. Contributed

From Carnation Kid and early pop stardom to LA songsmith and actor to producer and manager to Idol judge to barrister, Mark Holden's memoir is always startlingly honest, a unique portrait of the music and TV industries, of family and ageing in the public eye.

Poetry is the word for the rest of the day in the Library Building.

From 11.30am to 3.30pm Word Travels will be presenting a spoken word and multimedia workshop in the Lone Goat Gallery.

At 3pm local poetry collective "Dangerously Poetic" present a free celebration of music and poetry, then at 6pm don't miss the annual Byron heat of The Australian Poetry Slam (entry by gold coin donation).

Go on, take a nibble (you know you want to).