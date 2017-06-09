A sprinkle of fairy dust for Waterlily Park

WATERLILY Park is looking for volunteers to weave some magic and turn a beautiful storytelling chair into a fairy chair for Ocean Shores.

Stage one of the Waterlily Playscape project was completed last month and the committee is moving towards the second stage of the project.

"An integral part of the plans is installing a fairy chair in the park,” Committee Chair Orit Ben-Harush said.

"The Playscape got a great boost when Miss Robin, a local Fairy Godmother, donated an impressive 1.5m tall storytelling chair.

"We are now looking for local fairy and woodwork artists to champion the renovation project. Local schools and youth projects have been approached to get students on board as helpers in the renovation process.

"This is a call for all fairy lovers, woodwork artists and passionate locals to step forward and help us transform the chair.

"We encourage locals to come up with creative and sustainable design ideas, aligning with the natural look and feel of the recently installed playground.

"If you have a talent for sprinkling fairy dust, we would love to hear from you soon.”

Contact the committee for details: community@ waterlilyplayscape.org.