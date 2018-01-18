A purple patch on greens

RISING STAR: Young Byron Golfer Conor Whitelock is on his game lately.

RISING STAR: Young Byron Golfer Conor Whitelock is on his game lately. Christian Morrow

BYRON junior golfer Connor Whitelock has hit a purple patch lately, winning the juniors division of the recent Byron Bay Golf ProAm and earlier this month placing second in the Harvey Norman ACT Week of Golf run by Jack Newton Junior Golf in Canberra.

The 16-year-old Byron Bay High School student is now ranked 71st in Australian juniors and has leapt into the international rankings at 5000 out of 9000.

At a recent tournament appearance in Caloundra, members of the gallery dubbed Conor 'Mr Casual' as he never loses composure.

The young golfer believes his driving accuracy and the ability to stay "laid back” on the course are two most important aspects of his game.

"US champion Payne Stewart said having a bad attitude is worse than having a bad swing,” Conor said.

Over the course of these holidays Conor, a member of the Byron Bay Golf Club, has played in no less than seven tournaments.

Conor's mother Belinda does the driving at the moment and will be there at his next appearance on January 20 at the Victorian Junior Masters.

"I'm stoked, especially his performance in Canberra,” she said.

"Conor was up against a very competitive field. Placing second shows all his hard work has paid off and how much his game has improved.”