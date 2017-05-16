A page turner for Suffolk Park

SUFFOLK Park offers a small vestibule of literary happiness with its new street library.

The library is the first in the Byron Shire and one of an estimated 114 Street Libraries in NSW.

This worldwide, community-led movement, which is becoming popular throughout Australia presents free book loan and swap libraries.

Inspired by a recent, Jim Diers' Public Talk on Building Community and Place-Making, an anonymous, Suffolk Park Bibliophile thought the project would be philanthropic and easy to curate.

Harald Ehrlich, also of Suffolk Park, rose to his friend's challenge of constructing and installing the Street Library which now sits outside Baz & Shaz on Beech Drive.

Residents may directly donate any pre-loved or unwanted books that are in clean and legible condition and anyone may borrow or swap the books.

A wide variety of genres are welcome as shelf stock including fiction, biographies, childrens' titles, recipe books, DIY manuals and art and travel Books.

For more information visit https://streetlibrary.org.au/what-is-a-street-library/ and http://www.neighborpower.org/.