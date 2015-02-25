Heart-stopping showcase for a great cause

Marnie will be performing a pole dancing routine with Cherie Small, dance instructor from Roxie Rose Burlesque, for Stars of Lismore.

THE Northern Star's, Marnie Johnston will be pole dancing her way to raising funds for Cancer Council as she features in Stars of Lismore - Dance For Cancer 2017.

The gala event brings together 11 local personalities and combines them with professional dance instructors in a night filled with entertainment, laughter and cancer awareness.

Marnie will be performing a pole dancing routine with Cherie Small, dance instructor from Roxie Rose Burlesque.

A proud Lismore local, Marnie started as a journalist at The Northern Star and is now a Digital Producer.

Marnie is also part of the Lismore City Lions Club and being involved in fundraising for the Lions Medical Research Foundation.

"I love Lismore and am always keen to be part of the positive aspects of our region. I believe it's our duty as citizens to give back wherever and whenever we can," Ms Johnston said.

The stars have already raised over $27,000 and many of the stars have never danced professionally.

Marnie will be taught her routine by Cherie Small, who is trained in classical ballet, jazz and national character but it was adult gymnastics and yoga that influenced her love for the art of pole dancing.

"Stars of Lismore - Dance For Cancer... a fantastic platform to raise awareness and much needed funds for cancer," Ms Small said.

2015 Northern Star entry : Then Northern Star reporter, Leah White, shows off her dancing skills ahead of the 2015 Stars of Lismore Dance for Cancer competition.

"Everybody loves to be entertained and this event delivers!" she said.

Funds raised will go to a range of practical services for the community, including Emergency Financial Assistance.

Cancer Council NSW provides a one off payment of $350 to eligible people affected by cancer who are experiencing financial disadvantage.

The event will be held on Saturday August 5 2017 at the Lismore Workers Club.

Tickets to a night of local entertainment, laughter and raising awareness are on sale now from the Lismore Workers Club by calling 6621 7401 or buying online at www.lismoreworkers.com.au/all-available-shows. Tickets for the ground floor are $70, including dinner and dessert and the mezzanine level are $35 for the show only.

Show your support and contribute to Marnie Johnston's fundraising efforts; donations can be made directly on her fundraising page at starsoflismore2017.everydayhero.com/au/marnie-johnston.

For more information about the event go to: www.everydayhero.com.au/event/starsoflismore2017 or contact Abby Wallace at Cancer Council on 02 6639 1308 or abbyw@nswcc.org.au.