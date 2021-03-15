Menu
‘A new dawn’: Channel 7 star welcomes Sam’s replacement

by Mibenge Nsenduluka
15th Mar 2021 6:15 AM
Channel 7 presenter Edwina Bartholomew thanked new Sunrise co-host Natalie Barr for supporting her journey as a working mum in a heartfelt tribute last week.

On Sunday, Barr was announced as Samantha Armytage's replacement on the popular breakfast TV show and Bartholomew credited the mother-of-two with helping her during her first year of motherhood after the birth of her one-year-old daughter Molly.

"A new dawn with the incomparable @natalie_barr7 at the helm of @sunriseon7," Bartholomew wrote on Instagram.

Edwina Bartholomew thanked her Sunrise colleague Natalie Barr. in a tribute on Instagram Picture: Julie Kiriacoudis
"I have worked alongside Nat on and off for almost twenty years. She is the hardest working person I know, an excellent journalist and wonderful Mum to her two boys.

"Extremely elegant but also a self-confessed dag, I can't wait to see what she brings to the role. On a personal note, Nat has been such a great support since I had Molly with more than a few chats in the change room about the challenges of sleepless nights and juggling it all. Bring on Monday morning and this next chapter x."

Barr will now co-host alongside veteran TV presenter David Koch following Armytage's departure after eight years last week.

Natalie Barr was announced as Samantha Armytage’s replacement on Sunday. Picture: Instagram
It comes after Armytage claimed women who are unmarried or don't have children are often treated differently in the workplace.

"Bosses don't ask as much of you if you're a wife or mother," she said in a candid interview last month.

"I've never shied away from hard work, but there was an expectation that Sam would do it because she's got nothing else going on. [Sometimes I'd think] 'Well, actually, I'd get something else going on if you didn't make me do this.'"

Confidential has contacted Channel 7 for comment.

 

 

Originally published as 'A new dawn': Channel 7 star welcomes Sam's replacement

