Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
Bluesfest and Rolling Stone Australia join forces at this year’s event. Picture: Marc Stapelberg
Bluesfest and Rolling Stone Australia join forces at this year’s event. Picture: Marc Stapelberg
News

A music ‘match made in heaven’

Cathy Adams
29th Jan 2020 9:00 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

MUSIC heavyweight Rolling Stone magazine will celebrate the launch of its new Australian publication at Bluesfest in April, and you’re invited to the party.

Rolling Stone Australia website said this year, Bluesfest punters can purchase one of their special VIP passes, taking readers “closer to the artists and Bluesfest than ever before”.

The pass includes an exclusive invitation to the VIP launch party to be held at Bluesfest an exclusive ‘karaoke with the stars‘ party, where Bluesfest performers will lead karaoke with the fans.

The pass also offers access to daily signings in the VIP area, backstage tours, and a ‘side of stage’ experience.

Artists headlining Bluesfest 2020 are; Alanis Morissette, Tori Kelly, George Benson, Kool & the Gang, and The Gypsy Kings.

Alanis Morissette is headlining Bluesfest 2020. Photo courtesy of Alanis Morissette media.
Alanis Morissette is headlining Bluesfest 2020. Photo courtesy of Alanis Morissette media.

Last year it was reported Rolling Stone’s parent company, Penske Media, had entered into a multi-year licensing agreement with The Brag Media, publisher of The Brag, The Industry Observer and Don’t Bore Us.

Speaking to The Industry Observer, Bluesfest promoter Peter Noble called the partnership with Rolling Stone, “a match made in heaven”.

“I’m so excited for Bluesfest to be partnering up with Rolling Stone and to be hosting their launch party at Bluesfest 2020,” Noble said. “Rolling Stone is simply the most important music magazine in music … Period.”

Inclusions for this ticket are:

1 year subscription to Rolling Stone Australia

Exclusive VIP launch party on Friday April 10 at 18:30 at Juke Joint Stage

1 x complimentary drink at VIP launch party

Daily artist signings in VIP area

1 backstage tour plus side-of-stage experience at Bluesfest

Complimentary phone charging and cloakroom within VIP area and concierge

Limited edition Rolling Stone VIP lanyard

Rolling Stone and Bluesfest branded T-shirt (limited edition) – Rolling Stone subscription and T-shirt will be sent the address provided within 60 days of festival.

The Rolling Stone VIP pass is an ‘add on only’, meaning you also need to purchase a ticket to enter the festival. The pass does not give access to the VIP area, a separate ticket is needed for that area.

The Rolling Stone Australia VIP pass is selling for $255.89 and is only available to people over 18.

Rolling Stone Australia launches online February 3 and hits newsagents in May.

Buy tickets to Bluesfest and the Rolling Stone VIP pass here.

bluesfest 2020 northern rivers music festivals northern rivers whatson rolling stone tickets
Lismore Northern Star

Just In

    $45m up for grabs this week

    $45m up for grabs this week
    • 29th Jan 2020 9:27 AM

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Region’s shorts on show at festival

        premium_icon Region’s shorts on show at festival

        Movies Flickerfest, and its array of local and international films, comes to the Northern Rivers this week.

        Drone pilot reveals success of Tweed shark safety program

        premium_icon Drone pilot reveals success of Tweed shark safety program

        News The drone does three flights an hour during tourist season

        Man disputes facts of drive-by shooting with replica weapon

        premium_icon Man disputes facts of drive-by shooting with replica weapon

        News MAN accused of firing a replica AK47 Gel Blaster is disputing facts.

        Three more Bupa homes fail quality standards audit

        premium_icon Three more Bupa homes fail quality standards audit

        Health Bupa homes under pressure following standards failures.