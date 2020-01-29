A music ‘match made in heaven’

Bluesfest and Rolling Stone Australia join forces at this year’s event. Picture: Marc Stapelberg

MUSIC heavyweight Rolling Stone magazine will celebrate the launch of its new Australian publication at Bluesfest in April, and you’re invited to the party.

Rolling Stone Australia website said this year, Bluesfest punters can purchase one of their special VIP passes, taking readers “closer to the artists and Bluesfest than ever before”.

The pass includes an exclusive invitation to the VIP launch party to be held at Bluesfest ‒ an exclusive ‘karaoke with the stars‘ party, where Bluesfest performers will lead karaoke with the fans.

The pass also offers access to daily signings in the VIP area, backstage tours, and a ‘side of stage’ experience.

Artists headlining Bluesfest 2020 are; Alanis Morissette, Tori Kelly, George Benson, Kool & the Gang, and The Gypsy Kings.

Alanis Morissette is headlining Bluesfest 2020. Photo courtesy of Alanis Morissette media.

Last year it was reported Rolling Stone’s parent company, Penske Media, had entered into a multi-year licensing agreement with The Brag Media, publisher of The Brag, The Industry Observer and Don’t Bore Us.

Speaking to The Industry Observer, Bluesfest promoter Peter Noble called the partnership with Rolling Stone, “a match made in heaven”.

“I’m so excited for Bluesfest to be partnering up with Rolling Stone and to be hosting their launch party at Bluesfest 2020,” Noble said. “Rolling Stone is simply the most important music magazine in music … Period.”

Inclusions for this ticket are:

● 1 year subscription to Rolling Stone Australia

● Exclusive VIP launch party on Friday April 10 at 18:30 at Juke Joint Stage

● 1 x complimentary drink at VIP launch party

● Daily artist signings in VIP area

● 1 backstage tour plus side-of-stage experience at Bluesfest

● Complimentary phone charging and cloakroom within VIP area and concierge

● Limited edition Rolling Stone VIP lanyard

● Rolling Stone and Bluesfest branded T-shirt (limited edition) – Rolling Stone subscription and T-shirt will be sent the address provided within 60 days of festival.

The Rolling Stone VIP pass is an ‘add on only’, meaning you also need to purchase a ticket to enter the festival. The pass does not give access to the VIP area, a separate ticket is needed for that area.

The Rolling Stone Australia VIP pass is selling for $255.89 and is only available to people over 18.

Rolling Stone Australia launches online February 3 and hits newsagents in May.

Buy tickets to Bluesfest and the Rolling Stone VIP pass here.