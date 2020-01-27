Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
Chris Hemsworth has questioned why Australia Day must be observed on January 26.
Chris Hemsworth has questioned why Australia Day must be observed on January 26.
News

‘A lot of people benefit’: Hemsworth calls to move Australia Day

Liana Turner
27th Jan 2020 11:25 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

CHRIS Hemsworth has backed calls for Australia Day to be moved from January 26.
Taking to Instagram, the Thor actor and Byron Shire resident said he was “not sure why we can’t celebrate Australia on any of the other 364 days of the year”.

“Why do we have to celebrate on a day that for our First Nations people marks such pain, sorrow and deep loss?” he said.

Chris Hemsworth has taken to Instagram to back calls for the date of Australia Day to be changed.
Chris Hemsworth has taken to Instagram to back calls for the date of Australia Day to be changed.

“What if we made this day about reflection and respect for the oldest surviving civilisation, how they may be feeling and come together with solidarity, love and empathy.

“We should stand together united in our commitment to reconciliation.

“Changing the date is the first step.

“No one loses anything but a lot of people benefit greatly.”

Fellow Hollywood star, Aquaman actor Jason Momoa commented: “well said mate”.

One follower said Hemsworth was “an actual superhero in real life” while another said: “Thor gets it, I don’t know why nobody else gets it”.

Bundjalung artist Otis Hope Carey, who Hemsworth and wife Elsa Pataky recently commissioned to paint a huge mural at their Broken Head mansion, responded with a simple love heart emoji.

A Survival Day event was held in Byron Bay on Sunday, while Byron Shire Council held its Australia Day Awards on January 25 for the second year in a row.

australia day australia day 2020 broken head change the date chris hemsworth elsa pataky january 26 jason momoa otis hope carey thor: ragnarok
Byron Shire News

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Are you a good bloke? And why can’t women be one?

        premium_icon Are you a good bloke? And why can’t women be one?

        Business One clever Aussie has been awarded a PhD for research into identifying what it is to be a ‘good bloke’ in Australia

        REVEALED: Who took out Byron’s Australia Day honours

        premium_icon REVEALED: Who took out Byron’s Australia Day honours

        News “We really do appreciate what our locals ... do for each other.”

        AUSTRALIA DAY: Northern Rivers people honoured with an OAM

        premium_icon AUSTRALIA DAY: Northern Rivers people honoured with an OAM

        News THE list includes four general Order of Australia Medals.

        Why these caravan parks are becoming food destinations

        premium_icon Why these caravan parks are becoming food destinations

        News GOING camping no longer means forsaking comfort.