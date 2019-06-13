A lifetime's achievements

BYRON Bay Boardriders Club, which started in 1979, this week showed their appreciation by awarding two of Byron Bays surfing legends with life memberships.

David Parkes and Mark 'Mono' Stewart received their awards from Neil Cameron, club president, at the annual BK Surfing competition presentation night at the Park Hotel. The awards were in recognition of the surfer's multiple World and Australian titles and their continued contributions and support of the surfing community

"We are stoked and honoured to be part of such a great club which has always encouraged all to participate in such a great healthy sport”, Stewart said.

Mono is flying to Hawaii this weekend for the start of a busy surfing year on the World Adaptive Surfing Circuit with more than 100 competitors from 22 nations meeting in Hawaii for the 11th Annual Hawaiian Adaptive Surfing Championships. AccesSurf will host its annual international adaptive surfing competition in a new partnership with the World Ocean Challenge at Queens surf break in the heart of Waikiki.

This year will mark the first year for HASC to be a stand alone event run over 7 days. Mono is competing again this year trying to win his 4th consecutive Championship.

"Hawaii has always been recognised globally as being at the forefront of surfing. The Hawaii Adaptive Surfing Championships continues to push the envelope for adaptive surfers and the sport worldwide'” said AccesSurf executive director Cara Short.

Elite athletes will compete in seven qualifying divisions (stand, sit, kneel, prone, assisted, and visually impaired) with the winners of each battling to become the overall champion of coveted Nalu Award, a hand carved wooden wave trophy by Honolulu-based craftsman Craig Short.

This is the first of eight international events for 'Mono' between now and the end of year with the climax being the World Championships held in California, USA in December.

Straight after Hawaii he travels to compete in England, Wales (Wavepool) and Spain then home for to try and hold onto his his fourth Australian Adaptive Title in August.

Happy Days & Go the Bay.