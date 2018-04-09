Menu
A golden victory for Kelsey at Commonwealth Games

BRISBANE, AUSTRALIA - MARCH 29: Kelsey Cottrell poses for a photo as the Australian lawn bowls Commonwealth Games squad prepare for the Games on March 29, 2018 in Brisbane, Australia. (Photo by Bradley Kanaris/Getty Images for Bowls Australia)
LAWN BOWLS: Sunshine Coast's Kelsey Cottrell and her Australian women's fours teammates have won Commonwealth Games gold, beating South Africa in the final 18-16.

The home side picked up nine straight points at one stage in the match and while South Africa were able to recover it was only briefly.

The win by Kelsey Cottrell, Carla Krizanic, Rebecca van Asch and Natasha Scott is the first by any Australian team or individual lawn bowler at a Commonwealth Games since 2006.

Australia started well but South Africa scored seven straight points in three ends to come back from a 9-3 deficit to lead 10-9.

Finally, Australia scored three in the 10th end to take a 12-10 lead and wrest back control.

That broke the back of South Africa, who were outclassed despite scoring four points in the final end to make the score respectable.

Sunshine Coast's Connie-Leigh Rixon, Rebecca Rixon and Rosemaree Rixon also medalled in the fours on Monday after competing for Malta which claimed a 17-8 win against Canada to claim bronze.

