'A DISGRACE': Hogan fumes over continued border closure

The Queensland border remains shut to NSW residents despite Queensland being set to open their borders to the ACT. Photo: Scott Powick Newscorp

PAGE MP Kevin Hogan has expressed his disappointment in the Queensland border remaining shut to NSW, with the Sunshine State set to open their border to the ACT.

Recently, Queensland has announced plans to open their borders to ACT residents from September 25, but only those who arrive by plane will be spared the 14-day quarantine period.

Mr Hogan voiced his frustration over the NSW border remaining closed for what he described as a 'political purpose'.

"We saw last week that Annastacia Palaszczuk has commissioned half a million dollars in polling to see what the Queensland community think of the border restrictions, so why would you do that if you thought this was medically essential," he said.

"This was never recommended by the chief medical officer.

"The chief medical officer has never said that border should be closed.

"It is being done for a political purpose and the polling reflects that."

Mr Hogan said the move continued to create disruption in all aspects of life for those who lived on the Northern Rivers.

"The northern parts of NSW and the southern parts of Queensland, there's no line there, we interact commercially, we interact medically … I spoke to a woman yesterday … she hasn't seen her son for a month and that's just one," he said.

"We are not a hotspot, we haven't had a COVID case north of Newcastle for months.

"There is no medical reason to do this it is political, and it is a disgrace."

Mr Hogan said the decision to keep the border closed to NSW residents was disturbing given the impact on locals.

"It's very disturbing to see a political point scoring decision that is throwing people's lives into chaos," he said.