A decade worth of nostalgia and hits with Thundamentals

HIT MAKERS: Tuka, Jeswon, and Morgs are Thundamentals, an Australian hip hop group from the Blue Mountains in NSW.

HIT MAKERS: Tuka, Jeswon, and Morgs are Thundamentals, an Australian hip hop group from the Blue Mountains in NSW. Cole Bennetts

DECADE of the Thundakat is the name of the 2018 10th anniversary regional tour by one of the most popular hip hop bands in Australia: Thundamentals.

Ten years deep into their career, Thundamentals' reputation is undeniable.

Some of the highlights of their career are their debut self-titled EP in 2008, and their acclaimed, ARIA and J Award-nominated fourth album Everyone We Know in 2017.

There was also the landmark Triple J Like A Version of Matt Corby's Brother in 2012, plus relentless touring across Australia and Europe including supportsd for A Tribe Called Quest, Macklemore and Big Boi.

Thundamentals play Falls Festival in Byron Bay. Marc Stapelberg

Thundamentals have innovated musically, inspired lyrically and become one of Australia's most exciting and powerful live acts.

In the last year alone, Thundamentals have graced the stages of Triple J's One Night Stand, Groovin The Moo, Splendour In The Grass and Falls Festival, in addition to selling out their biggest ever headline tour.

The band consists of DJ Morgs (Morgan Jones), MC Jeswon (Jesse Ferris) and MC Tuka (Brendan Tuckerman).

We spoke to Jeswon about their upcoming show.

The musician said the show will be special for them.

"We are going to touch on some of the older songs we haven't played for a while, in some cases five to nine years," he said.

"People are also going to hear the big songs we have been fortunate enough to get traction for the last three to five years.

"It will be high energy, putting positive energy into the world.

"I guarantee that people will leave the show feeling better than when they came.

"It's going to be a nostalgic celebration of 10 years releasing music."

Jeswon said some of their friends will also jump on stage as surprise guests, as an "expanded line up".

"Adrian Eagle and B Wise will be supporting us, two very exciting young artists," he said.

Jeswon said they may play a new song if they have any ready.

"There is a chance," he said.