News

A call out to Byron performers

Samantha Poate
| 28th Aug 2017 12:24 PM
OPENING CEREMONY: Flags of the nations of the Commonwealth are waved on stage following the hand over of the games flag to the Gold Coast, which will host the 21st games in 2018, during the Closing Ceremony for the Commonwealth Games Glasgow 2014.
OPENING CEREMONY: Flags of the nations of the Commonwealth are waved on stage following the hand over of the games flag to the Gold Coast, which will host the 21st games in 2018, during the Closing Ceremony for the Commonwealth Games Glasgow 2014. Kirsty Wigglesworth

Popular Stories

Local Real Estate

Search for local real estate online now

Cars For Sale

Search for local cars online now

WANT to be apart of the Commonwealth Games Opening Ceremony?

Organisers for the 2018 Games are encouraging Byron Bay performers to enter by September 3 to participate in the auditions.

With Spaghetti Circus being well known, Byron Bay has an abundance of dancers, athletes, acrobats who could easily feature heavily in the acts included at Carrara Stadium.

Local performer Charles Crawshaw is enthusiastic about the forth coming auditions.

"I'd would love it if Byron Bay sends a bus load up to the Gold Coast for the auditions in September," Mr Crawshaw said.

"We have so many talented people here that would be fully self expressed if chosen to open the games next year."

Those wishing to participate are required to enter the application code: BYRON2020 so that the Jack Morton Worldwide organisers can gain access to the number of applicants from the region.

To complete an application visit https://www.gc2018.com/take-part/ceremonies

Lismore Northern Star

Stay Connected

Update your news preferences and get the latest news delivered to your inbox.

Update Now
HOW TO GUIDE: General Falls tickets go on sale tomorrow

HOW TO GUIDE: General Falls tickets go on sale tomorrow

ALL the info you need to ensure you get your tickets; and no pressure, but you'll only have ten minutes to complete the transaction.

Are we becoming fat and fitness challenged?

Residents from the Bay need to exercise more.

Byron Bay residents you are all getting too fat and unhealthy

Dolphin Awards: You have to be in it to win it

METALCORE: Dave Curtis leading band SIV, winner of a Dolphin Award 2015 in the Heavy and Hard category,

Deadline to enter closes soon

5,100+ lightning strikes an hour hit Northern Rivers

Each dot represents a lightning strike in the past 24 hours.

Refreshing, awesome display of lightning, thunder and rain

Local Partners

Providing that light bulb moment

IF YOU want to take serious action on climate change, next week's meeting of Zero Emissions Byron Bay could help.

Possibility of rain in them thar clouds

There may be rain on our horizon.

While SE QLD gets a good soaking, NE NSW holds its breath

A love affair with Kinky Boots

WELL-HEELED: Callum Francis stars in the stage musical Kinky Boots.

Kinky Boots star is keen to walk the talk in Brisbane

OPINION: Who is who at Falls Festival 2017

NOVELTY: Brisbane pop band Confidence Man performing at Splendour in the Grass 2017.

Our guide to the festival's kooky mix of hits and beats

Flume, The Kooks and Daryl Braithwaite for Falls Festival

Revellers enjoy the props during Hot Dub Machine's show at Falls Festival Byron Bay on New Year's Eve.

The line-up was announced today.

REVIEW: Kinky Boots is the right mix of high heels and heart

AWARD-winning musical is on in Brisbane through October.

MTV VMAs 2017: Winners, red carpet and performances

Katy Perry hosts the MTV Video Music Awards at The Forum on Sunday, Aug. 27, 2017, in Inglewood, Calif.

KATY Perry's jokes fall flat and Lorde took to the stage, to dance.

The Block couple embroiled in cheating scandal

The Block contestants Ronnie and Georgia.

The Block’s Ronnie and Georgia accused of ripping off winning design

Swift mocks Kim’s robbery: ‘As low as it gets’

aylor Swift's new music video for Look What You Made Me Do.

MUSIC fans are accusing Taylor Swift of going to a step too far.

RECAP: Game of Thrones s7 e7 - The Dragon and the Wolf

Kit Harington as Jon Snow in a scene from season 7 episode 7 of Game of Thrones.

*WARNING this story contains spoilers about the GoT season 7 finale*

Embattled Channel Ten finds a buyer from the US

CBS Corporation is listed on the New York Stock Exchange, and has a current market capitalisation of $US28 billion.

Channel Ten has been rescued by CBS

Stars hit the red carpet for MTV Video Music Awards

Lorde arrives at the MTV Video Music Awards at The Forum on Sunday, Aug. 27, 2017, in Inglewood, Calif.

THERE’s a lot of feathers, tulle and lace on the red carpet.

UNDER CONTRACT

7 Staghorn Court (just Off Palm Lily Crescent) , Bangalow...

House 5 3 2 $1,275,000 to...

Architect designed and built by local master builders Motif; this property has a blend of grand and subtle, an attention to detail, and a quality of finish that...

Luxury Beachside Investment

25/33-35 Childe Street, Byron Bay 2481

House 2 2 Contact Agent

Do not miss this opportunity to purchase a luxury beach house directly opposite Belongil Beach and close to all amenities with great returns. Newly refurnished...

Private Bali Oasis In Town

1/86 Bangalow Road, Byron Bay 2481

Unit 2 1 $680,000 to...

Set on 439m2 of land this very private 2 bedroom townhouse is surrounded by beautiful, established tropical gardens. This creates the feeling of a Balinese...

ELEVATED TIMBER TROPICAL HIDEAWAY

9 Bottlebrush Crescent, Suffolk Park 2481

House 3 1 2 AUCTION

Situated in a sought after area just a five minute walk to the local shops and a ten minute stroll to Tallow beach, this charming home with a sunny Northerly...

Enjoy the Coast-Country Life

PT 16 Dingo Lane, Myocum 2481

Rural 0 0 Auction

Located in the heart of the picturesque Myocum Valley just minutes from Byron Bay, sits this rare 100 vacant acre property with loads of potential. Dingo Lane is...

Tip of the Golden Triangle Between Byron Bay, Lennox Head and Ballina

37 Alcorn Road, Tintenbar 2478

4 3 3 Expressions of...

Waiting to be discovered by you, is this unique property set on 32 park like acres located just minutes to the stunning beaches of Lennox Head, Byron Bay and...

GOLDEN OPPORTUNITY IN THE CENTRE OF TOWN

41 Kingsley Lane, Byron Bay 2481

House 5 4 2 URGENT SALE PRICE...

Premium two story property in Byron's Golden Grid, close to town and beach. Brilliantly located in a quiet lane way offering a meticulously presented, modern...

Exciting Lifestyle Opportunity!

534 Main Arm Road, Main Arm 2482

House 3 2 $1,050,000 to...

Located just minutes from the buzzing township of Mullumbimby, this 15 acre (approx.) property has over 600m of frontage to the Brunswick River. Well sited on the...

Character filled hinterland property

624 Tuntable Creek Road, Tuntable Creek 2480

House 4 3 $770,000 to...

Enjoy your very own nature retreat with this gorgeous secluded property. Set on just over 37 acres with a charming, renovated 4 bedroom, 3 bathroom timber...

Timber Slab Factory - Freehold

1635 Coolamon Scenic Drive, Mullumbimby 2482

House 2 1 2 Contact Agent

Iconic Mullumbimby business with separate residence on 1.13 hectares of land. Site of historic Livingstone's Crossing, original dairy and bails. Unlimited...

$3.3m retirement living project proposed for golf club

Lutheran Community Care has 12 retirement living locations.

Members to vote on potential $3.3 million retirement housing project

The mistakes first homebuyers make

These are the common ways first homebuyers make it harder

What could go wrong? Lots, in fact.

How a MacDonald's worker built a property empire

Young investor Eddie Dilleen.

Eddie was just 19 when he bought his first investment property

199 home sites approved in Evans Head

The Evans Head Manufactured Home Estate plans. Zoran Architecture.

Manufactured Home estate approved near aerodrome

Airbnb, Stayz and co tipped to squeeze Coast housing market

HOLIDAY BOOM: Airbnb letting is putting a further squeeze on long-term rentals.

Councils exploring options to manage the industry

Ready to SELL your property?

Post Your Ad Here!