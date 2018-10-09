Menu
Login

A calf is entangled in a Gold Coast shark net off Greenmount Beach as an adult whale watches on
Environment

WATCH: Baby whale caught in Gold Coast shark net

by Campbell Gellie
9th Oct 2018 9:18 AM

A BABY whale caught in a shark net off one of the Gold Coast's most popular beaches is now free.

The whale was spotted by an early morning walker at Greenmount Beach.

The walker then called Marine Rescue Point Danger who alerted SeaWorld's Whale Rescue.

Whale Rescue has now successfully released the whale from the shark net.

It was also reported an adult whale is also following the calf.

The Department of Agriculture and Fisheries is on scene to assist.

baby whale calf editors picks gold coast greenmount beach

Top Stories

    SHARK ALERT: Beaches evacuated after shark sightings

    SHARK ALERT: Beaches evacuated after shark sightings

    News A 3.5m white shark and a 2m bull shark have forced authorities to evacuate two local beaches this morning.

    MOVIE REVIEW: The Cleaners digs into online censors' lives

    MOVIE REVIEW: The Cleaners digs into online censors' lives

    Movies Watch this interesting doco at Byron Bay Film Festival 2018

    Thor’s $9m mansion divides Byron Bay

    Thor’s $9m mansion divides Byron Bay

    Celebrity “It’s obscene, greedy, flashy, vulgar opulence at its finest"

    Why festivals breached patron numbers in 2017

    Why festivals breached patron numbers in 2017

    Business Festival site lands $30,000 worth of fines

    Local Partners