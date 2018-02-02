A Board Meeting for locals in need

ON BOARD: Chris Ryan from Filtered Fresh Northern Rivers, Brandon Norton from Byron Cruise and Travel, Deb Milgate from Byron Shire News, Danny Wills Quicksilver, Bonnie Donovan from Fusion Health, Kim Dewar from The Board Meeting and Ron Hughes from the Byron Bay Malibu Club

ON BOARD: Chris Ryan from Filtered Fresh Northern Rivers, Brandon Norton from Byron Cruise and Travel, Deb Milgate from Byron Shire News, Danny Wills Quicksilver, Bonnie Donovan from Fusion Health, Kim Dewar from The Board Meeting and Ron Hughes from the Byron Bay Malibu Club Christian Morrow

NOW is the time to get a team together for the fourth annual Board Meeting surf fundraiser starting at 7am on Saturday, March 4, at Lennox Head.

The competition raises money to help families of children with disabilities, usually focussing on providing much-needed specific support to a small group of recipients within the Northern Rivers.

Organiser Kim Dewar said about 18 four-person teams were already registered to compete, including The Balcony, Three Blue Ducks, Lennox Gelato, The Byron Bay Malibu Club, the LeBa Groms, Quiksilver and the English Language School.

"If you can't compete but still want to support the cause, you can come along and watch some great surfing or donate prizes for the raffles,” Ms Dewar said.

"This is our fourth year and so far we have raised around $15,000 each year through the charity auction and raffles.”

ABC Radio's Bruce McKenzie will MC the event and auction and Stone & Wood Brewing Company has contributed two kegs of beer for the after event.

For entry details, phone Kim on 0417 702 239