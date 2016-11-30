A beer that's delicious - and sustainable too

A LOCAL brewery has been regonised for their sustainable practices at a gala dinner for NSW.

Byron Bay brewer, Stone and Wood Brewing Co, won the NSW Business Chamber's 2016 Excellence in Sustainability Award at the black tie Gala Dinner attended by the Premier Mike Baird and 950 guests.

Sponsored by the NSW Government's Office of Environment and Heritage, this award recognises a business that is working to reduce the impact of their operations on the environment and/or provide product and services that have positive environmental outcomes.

Stone and Wood strive to build a sustainable independent brewing business each day that the good people of the Northern Rivers can be proud of.

At Stone and Wood they a committed to taking care of the earth that sustains us. As the brewing process can be quite energy and water intensive, they have created an internal 'Green Feet' initiative across the business, which aims to minimise their collective impact on the environment, create value through input cost savings and encourage reuse and recycling of outputs.

"A fantastic acknowledgment of all of our people striving to create positive change. Look after our earth, it's the only planet with beer!" James Perrin from Stone and Wood Brewing Co said.

NSW Business Chamber, Northern Rivers Regional Manager, Kellon Beard congratulated Stone and Wood Brewing Co for their 2016 Excellence in Sustainability Award win.

"Born in Byron Bay with their brewing and bottling operations in the Northern Rivers it is fantastic to see the business owners commitment to the region and this is a well-deserved win being recognised as the best in Sustainability in NSW," said Mr Beard.