A ballet event of lovers and fairies in Byron Bay

ON STAGE: Byron Ballet's 10th anniversary production will be Shakespeare's A Midnight Summer's Dream.

BYRON Shire-raised dancer Patrick Weir will be returning from Melbourne to dance the role of Puck in Byron Ballet's upcoming production of A Midsummer Night's Dream.

Patrick Weir performed his first principal role with the Byron Ballet as a very young Peter in Peter and the Wolf.

He is currently danced with the Melbourne Opera Ballet and has just finished a season with Sir Mathew Bourne for the Australian season of Lord of the Flies.

Byron Theatre Director, Yvonne Hall, said the professional experience confirm Patrick Weir's future as a professional dancer .

"This is quite an achievement for a local dancer, with Sir Mathew been one of the world's most famous and sought after choreographers," she said.

"We are excited about working with Patrick again, it's wonderful to see dancers returning after professional training and experience."

Principal dancer Micheal Braun will also return for this season to take on the role of the King of the Fairies.

"Micheal is an incredibly generous artist and gives a great deal of extra time and energy helping our local dancers as he is passionate about inspiring rising talent", Yvonne Hall said.

The production marks the 10th anniversary of the local company, and it will re-stage the body of work with all of its famous and beloved characters: Oberon, Titania, Bottom, and Puck.

A Midsummer Night's Dream is a two-act ballet choreographed by George Balanchine to Felix Mendelssohn's music, based on Shakespeare's play of the same name.

In addition to the incidental music, Balanchine incorporated other Mendelssohn works into the ballet.

A Midsummer Night's Dream, Balanchine's first completely original full-length ballet, premiered at New York City Ballet on January 1962.

The ballet employs a large children's corps de ballet.