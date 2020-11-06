$99 Bunnings item sending fans wild

Bunnings have done it again, this time causing a frenzy over a unique item that was posted as part of a massive giveaway online.

Bunnings doesn't need to do much to send its fans wild - the popular hardware store often goes viral for its unique, handy items.

But this time it's their $99 Christmas decoration that has caused a frenzy.

Bunnings posted a Christmas competition to its Instagram page on Friday and while many were excited about its 'ultimate house glow-up' giveaway, others couldn't help but notice the four massive festive penguins in the image.

Almost 1000 people have since flooded the post hoping to score the $500 gift card also up for grabs to purchase several of the solar glitter penguins.

"Beautiful lights to shine some joy on a shocking year!" one person wrote.

"You need these," another person wrote, tagging her friend.

"Oh my gosh as much as I'd love to win so I could buy these penguins, I think you deserve to have your Christmas lit up," a third person said, also tagging her friend.

Bunnings has sent some fans wild after sharing a snap of its Christmas lights decoration giveaway. Picture: Instagram/Bunnings

The Solar Glitter Penguins are 80cm in height and come with 76 warm white LEDs. They also have a run time of six hours.

"Harnessing solar power to help you save on electricity bills, these solar light automatically turns on at dusk for convenience," Bunnings states on its website.

The penguins, which are sold separately for $99, are stylishly decorated with a red bow and black and white finish. The glitter is infused in the fabric to help give it that extra glow.

"Our festive lighting range has been extremely popular already this year with solar lighting, festoon lighting and light statues being amongst the most popular choices," Bunnings national outdoor lighting buyer Rebecca Hevey told news.com.au.

"Customers are really loving getting into the festive spirit after such a challenging year.

"Our Penguin Light Statue makes for a really fun addition to Christmas decorating and it's great to see customers loving it as much as we do!"

Those who enter the store's competition can use their $500 gift card to purchase the item if they win. The giveaway also includes three packs of Click 600 LED Multicolour Solar Fairy Lights valued at $29 each.

People flooded the post with their entries hoping to win the $500 gift card to purchase the $99 solar glitter penguin item. Picture: Bunnings

They've asked keen shoppers to tag someone in their post about why they deserve to have their Christmas lit up this festive season, adding that one recipient per state will be chosen.

Since sharing the details about the competition on Friday morning, the post has been 'liked' more than 3000 times.

"This set up is amazing! Such an incredible competition. There will be some lucky winners!" one person wrote.

"How good is this! The kids would be so happy to have a Christmas set up in our front yard (and ME!)," added another.

It's not the first time Bunnings has caused a frenzy over a particular item.

Also up for grabs is three packs of multicolour solar fairy lights valued $29 each. Picture: Bunnings

In September, a clever outdoor cooking gadget from the warehouse superstore proved so popular, almost 19,000 Aussies have joined a group dedicated to it.

The $85 Jumbuck Novo Mini Spit Charcoal Roaster is what has sent barbecue lovers wild.

The product uses a battery-operated rotisserie to evenly and slowly grill food. It also comes with a removable rack that sits underneath the rotating skewer which you can use to cook things like potatoes and bacon.

"Been a big fan of the Bunnings Jumbuck spit for years," one user wrote in the popular group.

"It is an amazing piece of equipment," another said.

Originally published as $99 Bunnings item sending fans wild