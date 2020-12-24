Home owner sells her $6m property twice in the same day

A woman who scrubbed a $6.165 million sale of her property when the buyer failed to settle an unconditional contract on Tuesday sold it again the same day.

A BILINGA woman of 92 who scrubbed a $6.165 million sale of her property when the buyer failed to settle an unconditional contract on Tuesday sold it again the same day.

Evalyn Thomson already has the proceeds - the new sale, at the same price, settled hours after the first one was halted.

Ed Cherry, of Sophie Carter Exclusive Properties, yesterday said the new buyer, aware the original deal was in doubt, had a contract drawn up late last week.

He said when the first sale failed to settle on Tuesday, and the buyer was ruled in breach of contract, the new deal was signed and quickly settled.

"There previously had been other breaches, with extensions given to the first buyer to enable the contract to be honoured."

Mrs Thomson's 1026 sqm holding at 294-295 Golden Four Drive is occupied by two homes and was bought in 1989 and 1999 for a total of $700,000.

She lived in the beachfront house and rented out the other one.

It is understood she has bought a penthouse nearby.

Mr Cherry, who sold the Thomson property in tandem with PRD Burleigh Heads principal John Fischer, said the initial buyer was a Gold Coast developer.

He said the second buyer was from Sydney and bought the property aware of its redevelopment potential.

"The fate of the first buyer's 5 per cent deposit has yet to be decided."

The Thomson sale is believed to be a Bilinga record for a development site with a 16.8-metre frontage to the beach.

"I believe there is a sale at around $7 million in the wind but that's for land with a 20-metre frontage," said Mr Cherry.

The Returned Services League paid $6 million in March for a 1099 sqm Golden Four Drive block with a 20-metre beach frontage.

Originally published as 92-yr-old sells $6m property twice in same day